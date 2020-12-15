NWS issues winter weather alerts

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarion County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory for Venango County was also issued from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 246 cases of COVID-19.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 124 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
By the time you're reading this, Gov. Wolf's mandated three-week shutdown of extracurricular activities for the winter sports season will already have begun. But on Friday night at Franklin High School, the 50-or-so spectators in attendance got a "sneak peek" at the Knights' boys basketball …
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.
Love Santa Claus?
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that 148 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, 101 of which were reported from Venango County, giving the county its highest single-day increase of the pandemic.
The pride and joy of dozens of Venango Technology Center students is now resting comfortably along the banks of the Allegheny River.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area and Forest County reported a virus-related death, bringing the county's total deaths to two.
A parade of vehicles went around UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday to praise the "healthcare heroes" at the hospital.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 279 cases of COVID-19.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced a combined 110 new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area.
Oil City's 20th annual Christmas Past celebration kicked off Friday to a roar of cheers and applause.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 from Clarion and Venango counties, and two new deaths from Venango County.
No child should go hungry.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).
Interstate 80 westbound, between the Strattanville and Shippenville exits, has reopened after being closed to clear wreckage from an early-morning accident, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.
A surge of crashes was reported across the area as snow created treacherous driving conditions on Tuesday.
HARRISBURG — The latest COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday pushed both Clarion and Venango counties past 1,000 cumulative cases, and Forest County above 100 cumulative cases.
The National Weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Venango and Mercer counties through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, according to the NWS.
Jackie LaRue Cooney, 69, of Fisher, died Nov. 1, 2020.
Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.
Items that were removed from an old Episcopal church in Rouseville still have a home 150 years later at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 136 cases of COVID-19.
HARRISBURG--The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and three probable), Forest County reported 20 new confirmed cases, and Venango County reported 18 new confirmed cases.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 (10 confirmed and 28 probable), Venango County reported 28 new cases (13 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable).
In a year that would have marked a milestone, one of Oil City's most popular holiday venues for young students has been canceled due to coronavirus-related health directives.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 (65 confirmed and five probable), Clarion County reported 47 new cases (32 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported five new confirmed cases.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Clarion County reported 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Venango County reported 19 new confirmed cases.
Three people were injured in a water rescue Tuesday on the Allegheny River in Oil City after the city fire department's boat flipped during the rescue.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Clarion County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 (27 confirmed and four probable) and Venango County reported 26 new cases (21 confirmed and five probable).
