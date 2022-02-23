According to Venango 911, Gifford Road in Oakland Township is closed due to flooding.

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

A man who had barricaded himself inside an Oil City home near West First and Division streets this morning emerged from the residence after police had utilities to the residence shut off, according to Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.

Forest County road closed

Nebraska Road (Route 3004) is closed from German Hill Road in Green Township to Sage Road in Green Township as a result of flooding.

Local high school sports scores 2-18-22

Boys Basketball: (KSAC Semifinals) North Clarion 48, Karns City 47; Redbank Valley 57, Clarion 41; (Regular Season) Oil City 57, Corry 44, Kennedy Catholic 61, Rocky Grove 36; Venango Catholic 43, CLA 31; Moniteau 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 54; Grove City 64, Greenville 47; Saegertown 47, …

Snowman in the Forest canceled

Due to anticipated Clarion River flooding and potential safety concerns due to recent changes to snow and ice conditions, DCNR Cook Forest State Park and Cook Forest/Clear Creek Vacation Bureau have canceled this weekend’s Snowman in the Forest event.

Sasol chemical plant to close

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Sasol this year will begin the process of shutting down its chemical plant in Cornplanter Township, a company representative based in Louisiana confirmed to the newspaper on Tuesday.

Franklin board accepts Loucks' immediate resignation

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

Franklin School Board members on Monday accepted the immediate resignation of superintendent Mark Loucks and appointed longtime local schools leader Pat Gavin as acting superintendent.

Local high school sports scores 2-14-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Kane 46, Cranberry 33; Keystone 48, Brockway 44; DuBois Central Catholic 62, Clarion 45; Redbank Valley 63, Clarion-Limestone 47; Brookville 52, Karns City 36; Punxsutawney 51, Moniteau 42

Cranberry students learn vital basics on landing a job

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams remembered listening to a presentation from the president of Centre County’s chamber, in which he spoke about a program that prepares students to enter the workforce.

Local high school sports scores 2-11-22

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 89, Wilmington 32; Warren 68, Oil City 47; Rocky Grove 53, Lakeview 44; Grove City 50, Hickory 40; Cochranton 48, Eisenhower 29; Karns City 76, Forest Area 32

Reading companions

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The local Paws 4 a Cause organization is holding hour-long reading sessions this winter at Franklin Public Library where school-aged children are invited to practice their skills with therapy dogs.

Train gets stuck in Titusville

Anyone looking to travel through Titusville on Wednesday afternoon had to redirect their route after they found train cars at a standstill on the tracks between Franklin and Martin streets.

Local high school sports scores 2-9-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Clarion 37, Venango Catholic 27; Moniteau 50, Cranberry 28; Clarion-Limestone 53, Keystone 32; North Clarion 46, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 24; Redbank Valley 53, Karns City 27.

Local high school sports scores 2-8-22

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 68, Slippery Rock 35; Oil City 70, Titusville 32; Rocky Grove 55, West Middlesex 53; Moniteau 58, Cranberry 30; Clarion 53, Venango Catholic 18; C-L 49, Keystone 44; Union 60, Forest Area 13; North Clarion 63, A-C Valley 58; Redbank Valley 48, Karns City 42; Cochran…

Franklin High School graduate will run for a cause

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

When workplaces and schools were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, it led 2019 Franklin Area High School graduate Cole McFadden to get back into physical fitness for the first time since graduation, and he is now training for the Pittsburgh Half Marathon.

Local high school sports scores 2-6-22

Girls Basketball: Franklin 38, Meadville 5; Conneaut Area 44, Oil City 16; Jamestown 35, Rocky Grove 31; Venango Catholic 51, Eisenhower 15; Moniteau 40, Keystone 39; Union 44, Clarion 25; Grove City 46, Hickory 23; Cambridge Springs 49, Cochranton 34

Another major storm socks region

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A second major winter storm in less than three weeks swept through the region Thursday and continued into Friday, bringing ice, sleet and snow with it and leading to a number of crashes on Interstate 80.

Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. Friday for Venango, Forest, Mercer, and Lawrence counties.  Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected

Free COVID testing in Franklin

A free walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic opened to the public Tuesday at the old Salvation Army church building in Franklin at 737 Elk St. AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is providing the testing.

Local high school sports scores 1-28-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 78, Greenville 26; Oil City 61, Conneaut Area 35; Union 65, Cranberry 45; Venango Catholic 54, Christian Life Academy 39; Grove City 66, Wilmington 24; Cochranton 60, Maplewood 32

Local high school sports scores 1-27-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky Grove 55, Reynolds 35; Cranberry 47, Venango Catholic 33; Keystone 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 45; Redbank Valley 77, Clarion 56; North Clarion 77, Moniteau 68; Clarion-Limestone 87, Forest Area 19; Karns City 61, Union 57

A new vision for the old VisionQuest site

  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

When VisionQuest announced four years ago that it would close, there was much speculation as to what would become of the Sandycreek Township facility that had housed troubled and at-risk youths. At one time, VisionQuest was listed as one of the county’s top 10 employers.