OC artist wins at Farm Show with Levine butter sculpture

A butter bust of Dr. Rachel Levine sculpted by Oil City artist Margaret Brostrom won second place Friday in the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Butter Up! butter sculpture contest. (Contributed photo)

An Oil City artist won second place Friday in the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Butter Up! butter sculpture contest with a hand-crafted bust of Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine.

"I just love her," said Margaret Brostrom when she was asked what inspired her to create a buttery likeness of a woman who rocketed to a degree of fame due to her calm, cool and collective voice as she read the daily Pennsylvania COVID-19 statistics in the early weeks of the pandemic.

"When she was so brutally attacked (for being transgender), she just said 'I'm too busy dealing with COVID to talk about this'' Brostrom said. "That's a role model," Brostrom said of Levine, whose last day on the job was Friday.

Levine has accepted a position in President Joe Biden's administration.

Brostrom, who is 68, said she has never sculpted with butter but did sculpt with clay in college. So when the Farm Show put out a call for residents to try their hand at creating a version of something that has become an unusual symbol of the Keystone state and highlight of the yearly show, Brostrom thought she'd give it a try.

"Never again," she said seriously. "It's all over me, on the floor, on the phone, in my wig!"

Brostrom said the experience also taught her that sculpting with butter is nothing like sculpting with clay.

"I didn't think it would be that different so I just kept adding butter. What I really needed was a big block to start with and carve from that," she said.

Brostrom most likely isn't the only one this year who took a look at some of the more intricate butter sculptures that have graced the farm show in the past and thought they were up to the task but quickly learned they were in over their head.

The Farm Show's Facebook page said more than 130 Pennsylvanians created sculptures and submitted their art to be judged solely on public reaction to the post.

Brostrom was unsure how many Facebook reactions her sculpture gained, but it was enough to rocket her into the second place position in the senior division of the competition.

Brostrom will receive a gift card from the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, which she said she will "probably give to a food pantry."

"I won, I won," she proclaimed on her own Facebook page. "But seriously, Dr. Levine won."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+6
Busy night on the hardwood
Free

Busy night on the hardwood

Franklin's Easton Fulmer poured in a game-high 23 points and the Knights made 16-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night in a 65-55 victory over Sharpsville in a key Region 4 showdown at the Castle.

Free

Tri-county reports 25 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.

Free

Clarion Hospital has site to give vaccinations

  • By Rodney L. Sherman Clarion News Editor

CLARION — Clarion Hospital will open its first large-scale, COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday in the former Peebles/Gordman’s building near the Clarion Mall.

Free

Prison logs more than 800 virus cases

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

The state prison near Marienville this week recorded another massive COVID-19 cases count — this time more than 800 — to vault Forest County well over 1,000 cumulative cases.

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-20-21

BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 53, Redbank Valley 47; Moniteau 61, Venango Catholic 44; Keystone 60, Clarion-Limestone 54, OT; Clarion 62, Union 28; West Middlesex 35, Lakeview 32

+3
High marks at Oil City
Free

High marks at Oil City

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Tuesday was the first day some Oil City School District students were back in their classrooms for in-person learning under a hybrid model school board members approved last week.

Free

Tri-county virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

+2
Fiber line damaged
Free

Fiber line damaged

  • From staff reports

An exploratory excavation by National Fuel in Oil City's North Side business district has resulted in the loss of internet and telephone services for much of the South Side.

+2
Woman pulled from river
Free

Woman pulled from river

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

An Oil City woman was treated for hypothermia after she was rescued Thursday morning from the Allegheny River in Oil City.

+2
Rockets swim past Knights
Free

Rockets swim past Knights

Alaina Brown collected four wins for the Franklin girls and Nathan Pfennigwerth notched two wins for the boys, but it wasn't enough as the Knights opened their swim season with a sweep at the hands of visiting Titusville on Thursday. The Rockets' boys won, 99-66, and the girls, 90-76, in the…

Free

Trump impeached in historic second charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

Free

Trump impeached in historic second charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

Free

Tri-county reports 132 new virus cases

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.

Free

Tri-county area reports 51 cases; new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango and Clarion counties each.

Free

Area reports 52 new cases; 2 new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.

Free

Biden calls on mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday for the restoration of “just simple decency” as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying the results of November's election in which Biden won the White House.