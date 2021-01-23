OC artist wins at Farm Show with Levine butter sculpture

An Oil City artist won second place Friday in the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Butter Up! butter sculpture contest with a hand-crafted bust of Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine.
"I just love her," said Margaret Brostrom when she was asked what inspired her to create a buttery likeness of a woman who rocketed to a degree of fame due to her calm, cool and collective voice as she read the daily Pennsylvania COVID-19 statistics in the early weeks of the pandemic.
"When she was so brutally attacked (for being transgender), she just said 'I'm too busy dealing with COVID to talk about this'' Brostrom said. "That's a role model," Brostrom said of Levine, whose last day on the job was Friday.
Levine has accepted a position in President Joe Biden's administration.
Brostrom, who is 68, said she has never sculpted with butter but did sculpt with clay in college. So when the Farm Show put out a call for residents to try their hand at creating a version of something that has become an unusual symbol of the Keystone state and highlight of the yearly show, Brostrom thought she'd give it a try.
"Never again," she said seriously. "It's all over me, on the floor, on the phone, in my wig!"
Brostrom said the experience also taught her that sculpting with butter is nothing like sculpting with clay.
"I didn't think it would be that different so I just kept adding butter. What I really needed was a big block to start with and carve from that," she said.
Brostrom most likely isn't the only one this year who took a look at some of the more intricate butter sculptures that have graced the farm show in the past and thought they were up to the task but quickly learned they were in over their head.
The Farm Show's Facebook page said more than 130 Pennsylvanians created sculptures and submitted their art to be judged solely on public reaction to the post.
Brostrom was unsure how many Facebook reactions her sculpture gained, but it was enough to rocket her into the second place position in the senior division of the competition.
Brostrom will receive a gift card from the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, which she said she will "probably give to a food pantry."
"I won, I won," she proclaimed on her own Facebook page. "But seriously, Dr. Levine won."