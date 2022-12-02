OC Arts Council announces First Night plans

The Oil City Arts Council has announced plans for the city’s annual First Night Oil City celebration on New Year’s Eve.

Activities will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Dec. 31. Transportation will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The theme for this year’s event is “The Roaring ‘20s.”

The family-oriented, non-alcoholic festivities will offer live entertainment at multiple venues on the North and South sides of Oil City.

There will be a 7 p.m. grand fireworks display, outdoor bonfires, hat-making, a drum circle, 1920’s era photo ops with a photo booth, figurines and a large constructed replica of a Gatsby Car.

A variety of children’s events will also be offered such as life-sized puppets, balloon art, clowns, face-painting, a train layout, radio-controlled cars and a magic show.

Admission requires the purchase of a First Night button. The button cost is $10, and children 10 and younger will be admitted free.

Button sales will take place at the Oil City Public Library, Transit Arts Gallery and Gifts, the Venango Museum and the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce (weekdays until Dec. 23).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Correction

There was an error made in the Events Hub listing for the YWCA Sweet Treats event on Saturday. The ad should have read the basket raffle prizes are valued at $200.

OC police looking for Reno man
Free

OC police looking for Reno man

  • From staff reports

The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.

Clarion coach Campbell elected to PVCA Hall of Fame
Free

Clarion coach Campbell elected to PVCA Hall of Fame

Clarion Area volleyball coach Shari Campbell has received plenty of well-deserved accolades and honors during her outstanding career, and as of Monday, she can add the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame to that list.

Free

Coming Thursday: Polk State Center

Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.

Free

Holiday to delay OC garbage pickup

  • From staff reports

Oil City is informing its residents that Friday’s garbage collection will be picked up on Saturday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Block party brings awareness to intellectual disabilities, autism
Free

Block party brings awareness to intellectual disabilities, autism

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Those who stopped in at the fall block party at the Venango County Human Services training center in Franklin on Saturday were greeted by a cheerful gathering during the first-ever event in which attendees learned more about people with intellectual disabilities and autism.

Free

Update: Speed limit reduced on Interstate 80

Due to snow squalls moving through the area, the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, between exit 42 (Route 38 Emlenton) and exit 45 (Route 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton), and in Jefferson County, between exit 78 (Route 36 Sigel/Brookville) and exit 81 (Route 28 Hazen) has been red…

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #5
Free

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #5

TheDerrick.com is not just a digital version of The Derrick and The News-Herald. Sure, it has the page-by-page e-edition and scrolling print edition that look like digital replicas of the printed newspaper, but it also has so much more!

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #4
Free

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #4

The Events Hub is a great way to find out what's happening in the local area! This ongoing calendar of events is updated frequently with information about local upcoming special events and activities.

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #3
Free

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #3

You can purchase photos from The Derrick and The News-Herald in our photo store! In fact, when we take several photos at an event, we make those photos available for purchase, too! You can buy prints, specialty items and more.

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #2
Free

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #2

We have a "little" bit of experience as your local news provider. The Derrick and The News-Herald have been your trusted news source for over 150 years! We are proud to serve our local communities.

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #1
Free

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #1

We deliver The Derrick and The News-Herald in eight counties! We have delivery subscribers in Butler County, Clarion County, Crawford County, Forest County, Jefferson County, Mercer County, Venango County and Warren County. For those outside of our delivery area who want the printed paper, w…

Police seek suspect
Free

Police seek suspect

State police in Franklin are asking for the public's assistance in locating the female suspect in this photo. According to police, the manager of Dollar General on Route 257 in Cranberry Township reported the individual in the photo entered the store with two juvenile females at about 7:25 p…

Voters have their say
Free

Voters have their say

Pleasant, sunny weather and two hotly-contested state races kept a steady trickle of voters going through local polling places around noon Tuesday to cast their votes in the midterm elections.

Titusville Herald was fixture for 157 years
Free

Titusville Herald was fixture for 157 years

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The roots of the Titusville Herald run deep in Crawford County. The newspaper was a daily feature for 157 years, which made it the Oil Region’s oldest newspaper.

Franklin couple riding high on city and with helping vets
Free

Franklin couple riding high on city and with helping vets

  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

When retirees Joe and Andrea Durinsky made up their minds to have a second home that would be in addition to the one they have in Beaver County, it had to be in a location that would satisfy their passion for outdoor activities — especially riding bicycles.

Venango County voting machines tested
Free

Venango County voting machines tested

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that features high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania.

Oil City ousted from playoffs
Free

Oil City ousted from playoffs

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

TITUSVILLE — On Friday night at Carter Field in Titusville, it would have been hard to imagine a worse start than what Oil City suffered through as it squared off against Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.

Free

Coming Saturday: Polk State Center

Plaintiffs in the Polk-White Haven state centers lawsuit have seen their motion for class-action status granted, but the motions for preliminary injunctions have been denied.

Free

Center to give out Narcan

  • From staff reports

Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City.

Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building
Free

Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building

As a paranormal investigator I have a lot of stories about different places in Venango County. But since most involve people's homes or businesses I thought I would tell you about an amazing location that I had the privilege of managing for years. It's the old galena oil building on Grant St…