The Oil City Arts Council has announced plans for the city’s annual First Night Oil City celebration on New Year’s Eve.
Activities will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Dec. 31. Transportation will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The theme for this year’s event is “The Roaring ‘20s.”
The family-oriented, non-alcoholic festivities will offer live entertainment at multiple venues on the North and South sides of Oil City.
There will be a 7 p.m. grand fireworks display, outdoor bonfires, hat-making, a drum circle, 1920’s era photo ops with a photo booth, figurines and a large constructed replica of a Gatsby Car.
A variety of children’s events will also be offered such as life-sized puppets, balloon art, clowns, face-painting, a train layout, radio-controlled cars and a magic show.
Admission requires the purchase of a First Night button. The button cost is $10, and children 10 and younger will be admitted free.
Button sales will take place at the Oil City Public Library, Transit Arts Gallery and Gifts, the Venango Museum and the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce (weekdays until Dec. 23).