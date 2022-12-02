The Oil City Rotary Club has a new topper this year for the city’s Christmas tree in Town Square that the club puts up and decorates every year.
Rotary president said the new topper is a multi-point starburst light as opposed to the 5-point star that has crowned the tree in previous years.
Frawley said fellow Rotarian Dr. David Wagner is in charge of ordering the lights and making sure that end of it is all together.
“He asked us if we could finance this light and he ordered it,” Frawley said.
The Rotary maintains a fund for the tree and raises money through fundraisers, including the “No-Run 5K” in August.
Frawley said there will be some pamphlets at the Rotary table tonight when Oil City’s Christmas Past celebration begins if people would like to donate to the tree lighting.
The tree, which is 30 feet tall, will be lit at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
While the Christmas tree is a major project for the Oil City Rotary each year, past president Rebekah Deal said the main project for the club is the community garden.
“We are feeding hundreds of people with vegetables every season,” she said.
The garden is located on land along Colbert Avenue that is owned by King’s Landscaping. Rotarian Jim Marshall of King’s gave the club permission to use the land.
“I got involved with (the garden) four or five years ago when I joined,” Frawley said. “It’s been very, very fun for me.”
Frawley and Deal said the garden provides vegetables to three organizations — the Salvation Army at 217 Sycamore, the Open Door Café at 405 E. Second and Emmaus Haven of Venango County at 580 Colbert.
Frawley mentioned a specific day two years ago when one of the Salvation Army’s Friday night meal deliveries was “all fresh garden salads from our garden.”
“It’s made a huge impact,” Deal added.
Frawley said it was in the garden’s second year when the club began getting messages from the community after people had noticed the garden.
“People would stop by to help weed and water it,” he said. “It’s absolutely OK for people to come in and get vegetables; it shows there’s a big need for that in the area.
“We just make a point of harvesting and making sure food gets to the Salvation Army, Open Door Café, and Emmaus Haven,” he added.
Other projects for the Oil City Rotary include giving dictionaries with “fun facts” in the back to fourth-grade students, which Deal said the “kids love” and really do use.
This year, the club partnered with the Franklin Rotary Club and received a district grant from Rotary International to install solar lights at Two Mile Run County Park, as well as a new pavilion that will be dedicated as the Rotary Pavilion once work is completed.
Frawley said work has started on the lights, but he doesn’t expect work on the pavilion to begin in earnest until spring.
“The overall goal of Rotary is to be a community service-based organization,” Deal said. “When it comes to polio, or a community garden, or the Christmas tree, we make the community a better place.”
She added that some people have been involved for decades, and the club is always looking to recruit new members.
“In this group, it’s a fun thing,” Frawley said, adding that Rotary has become “more inclusive” and “not as heavy on ceremony” in recent years.
“There’s a lot of work involved, but people are passionate about what they do,” he said.