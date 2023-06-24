Oil City firefighters were out and about Friday in the downtown areas collecting donations for the annual fireworks show that will end the evening with a bang at the city’s Jolly July 3rd Festival.

The firefighters were stationed at spots in both the North and South Side business districts.

The Oil City Arts Council will hold its annual Jolly July 3rd event from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, July 3, in Justus Park.

This year’s family entertainment includes a kids magic show, balloon animals, Tai Chi demonstration, caricature drawings and opportunities to take photos with miniature pigs from Tree Family Party Piggies.

The evening also features food vendors, music by locally based Mostly Brass, and Blue Morning, a Foreigner tribute band from the Pittsburgh area.

Blue Morning plays classic tunes that also include songs by Led Zeppelin, Kansas, Ozzy Osbourne, Deep Purple and Cheap Trick.

The evening will be topped off with Fireworks by Pyrotecnico, sponsored by Oil City Firefighters Local 700.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Donations for the fireworks can still be made and can be dropped of at the Central Avenue fire station.

The July 3 schedule is as follows:

5 to 6 p.m. — Music by Mostly Brass

5 to 5:30 p.m. — Magic show by Magic Steve

5 to 9 p.m. — Tree Family Party Piggies

5 to 9 p.m. — Free caricatures by John Manders

5:30 to 9 p.m. — Balloons by Magic Steve

6 to 6:30 p.m. — Tai Chi demonstration by Venango Kung Fu

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Free face-painting by Butlers

7 to 10 p.m. — Music by Blue Morning

10 p.m. — Fireworks by Pyrotecnico

Food vendors scheduled to date for Jolly July 3rd include Deets Sugar House, Mad Mac’s BBQ, Independent Taco, Baked Goods from Heaven, Venango Snow and others.

The musical performances and family entertainment for are sponsored by the Oil City Arts Council, which will post updates on its Facebook page.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

