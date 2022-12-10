Oil City High School choral members brought some Christmas cheer to Oil City Area School District elementary schools on Friday.
One of the stops was Seventh Street Elementary, where second-, third- and fourth-grade students had grabbed spots on the floor in the gymnasium for the performance.
The singers, directed by choir director Steve Luxbacher, sang an assortment of Christmas songs, including “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “All Through The Night,” and “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
Luxbacher asked the students whether any of them had seen “Home Alone,” to which there was an enthusiastic chorus of “Yes!”
“Then you may know this next song from the movie,” he said, after which the choir performed “Carol of the Bells.”
Luxbacher also explained to the elementary students what a barbershop quartet was before the high school men’s quartet, the Naturals, delivered a rendition of “We Need A Little Christmas” from the Broadway musical “Mame.”
In addition to the Naturals, the high school choral groups that sang were the A Cappella Choir, Rhapsody in Blues and the high school women’s quartet, S4zando. The choir also visited Hasson Heights and Smedley Street elementary schools.