Oil City Area School District released information today about an individual at Oil City High School who tested positive for COVID-19.
The district said that because the individual had not attended classes prior to showing virus symptoms and did not start to show any symptoms over 48 hours after leaving the school, the state Department of Health is not requiring any contact tracing to be done or other action to be taken.
The school remains open and no students or staff members are being asked to quarantine at this time.
