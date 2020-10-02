A visit with Oil City's "fairy godmother" is the highlight of each day for a class of first graders at Smedley Street Elementary School.
Mary Beth Dunn's garden at her 320 Wyllis St. residence is home to a variety of "fairies" who appear to the human eye as small statues.
Jessica Rodriguez, a first-grade teacher at Smedley, began taking her students out for walks as a part of a "mask break" once the school year resumed.
Dunn's home is along the walking route, and students were quick to stop there as they appreciated all the decorations. Dunn took the opportunity to tell the children how she is a fairy godmother, but she needed help from the children to bring the fairies to the garden.
"When the kids started walking up I thought 'I have to spread a little bit of my magic'," Dunn said.
Dunn has more than just a story to tell about her garden's fairies. She has a large canvas that she painted, including props that she passes out, like a "skeleton key" that is referenced in the "long story" of the fairies, Dunn said.
"Even when the classes were 50-50, she would still do the story to each half of the kids because we only had 50% of them," Rodriguez said.
With the children's visits, Dunn said more fairies have "magically" shown up at the garden over time.
"Now every day we walk past more fairies show up and it gives a smile on every one of these kids," Rodriguez said.
But the students aren't just bringing fairies to the garden.
"The kids were making pinwheels in art class and they asked if they could make one to bring to Mrs. Dunn's garden," Dunn said.
On Thursday, the 22 students each brought a short story to read to the fairies and a monarch butterfly that the class raised to release in the garden.
Rodriguez said the children wanted to release the butterfly in Dunn's garden because they saw a butterfly in her garden that was very similar to another butterfly the kids had previously released outside their school.
Rodriguez announced to the class, as she retrieved the butterfly from its cage, that it was a girl butterfly. This resulted in synchronous cheers from many of the girls in the class who now could pick a name for the butterfly.
Everyone waived goodbye as Fairy, the butterfly, fluttered away.
"So, Mrs. Dunn has unintentionally become a part of the classroom," Rodriguez said.
Dunn said that while the students get to go on their walks as a break, they also are told that they will get to visit "Mrs. Dunn's garden" as an incentive to complete classwork.
"Today was a little longer, but usually it's just a 10-minute break," Rodriguez said.
As the children turned to make the short trek back to Smedley, Rodriguez said to Dunn, "Thank you Mrs. Dunn, this is the highlight of their day,"
"Well it's the highlight of my day too," Dunn said.
A new chapter
Dunn said she first started the fairy garden about 10 years ago for her granddaughter, Amelia.
Now, after many fairies have come and gone (and yes, even a fairy wedding took place), Dunn said she has to wait for visits from Amelia, who moved out of the area with her two brothers and parents, Dr. Nathan and Alayna Swacha.
Despite this, Dunn said her garden still receives many visitors from the neighborhood who come to view her weekly rotating personal painting display, or to be ushered inside with Dunn's generosity.
"I love to cook and he (Dunn's husband, Steve) makes fun of me because I'll be making something and say (to neighbors passing by) 'oh come here real quick and taste this," Dunn said.
"I love when people walk by," she said. "They would say 'where are the fairies at' and I would say 'I don't think they are coming this year'."
"I'm telling you, the COVID has sucked a lot of the joy out of me," Dunn said. "We all need a little magic in our lives."
Dunn said the fairies need children who will read to them to get them to come back to the garden and spread their magic.
"When the kids started coming by it just fills me up with joy, I just love children," Dunn said. "But it's about them, not about me."