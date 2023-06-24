OC's Knox named athlete of year

ERIE — Thirteen area athletes headed north to the Bayfront Convention Center on Friday night to attend the Northwestern Pennsylvania High School (NWPAHS) Sports Awards, and two of them walked away with top honors in their respective sports.
The NWPAHS sports awards are held at the end of each school year to honor the best athletes, coaches and teams in District 10. Former Pittsburgh Steeler fullback Derek Watt served as the guest speaker to a crowd of hundreds that featured nine athletes from Franklin and four from Oil City.
Among those athletes were Ethen Knox, who was named the overall boys athlete of the year across all sports as well as the offensive football player of the year, and Damon Curry, who was named the boys basketball player of the year.
For Knox, it’s yet another award to add to his trophy case for a season that was one of the best in high school football history.
During the 2022 season, Knox’s junior campaign, he set program, state and national records on his way to rushing for 3,705 yards and 41 touchdowns on 385 carries in just 10 games for the Oilers. That yardage total is the most in history for a 10-game season. He also eclipsed 400 yards six times on the season, breaking NFL All-Pro running back Derrick Henry’s previous record of four, which was set in Florida. Knox now has seven career 400-yard performances to his name. His 370.5 yards per game also is believed to be second all-time in the country.
Knox’s 3,705 yards finished second in the country this season behind Tyler Vasey of Prairie Ridge (Illinois), who needed 14 games to tally 3,878.
With a year still to play, Knox is already the Oilers’ all-time rushing leader with 5,530 yards and his 57 career touchdowns is 12 short of breaking the school record as well.
Curry had a standout season as well for the Knights on the hardwood, leading Franklin to its third straight District 10 Class 3A title by averaging a team-best 17.2 points per game.
Over the course of his 27 games played during the 2022-23 season, the 6-5 guard/forward knocked down 59 threes on his way to 464 total points. He now has 1,082 in his career with a year still to play.
Curry is the second consecutive Knight to win the award after Easton Fulmer claimed it a year ago.
In addition to Curry, also receiving nominations for Franklin were Nadalie Latchaw (girls cross country, girls track and field), Trinity Edge (softball), Sydni Hoobler (softball), Nathan Pfennigwerth (boys swimming), Camden Smith (boys swimming), Alaina Brown (girls swimming) and Caleb Prettyman (boys track and field).
Other nominees from Oil City were Cam Crocker (football, boys track and field), Jake Hornbeck (basketball) and Kallie Smith (girls swimming).