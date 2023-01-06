Oil City’s Ethen Knox was named the 2022 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select Player of the Year in Class 3A for his outstanding season on the gridiron as PFN recently released their all-state squads.
Knox was one of 10 area players selected for the to their respective classes, including Central Clarion’s Ashton Rex, Jase Ferguson and Ryan Hummell; Grove City’s Gavin Lutz, Hunter Hohman and Nathan Greer; Redbank Valley’s Tate Minich and Carsen Rupp and Keystone’s Tyler Albright.
In addition to being named the player of the year, Knox was also named first-team running back for a season in which he broke national, state and school records on his way to rushing for 3,705 yards and 41 touchdowns on 385 carries in just 10 games. The junior was also a standout on defense from the safety position, collecting 63 tackles and six interceptions, including one for a TD. In all, he accounted for 294 points for the Oilers (42 touchdowns, 21 2-point conversions).
Also in Class 3A, Lutz was named to the first team at cornerback after notching 39 tackles, nine passes defended and one interception for the Eagles. Teammates Hohman and Greer were named to the second team at outside linebacker and safety, respectively.
Hohman logged 98 tackles and two picks while Greer notched 82 tackles and three interceptions.
In Class 2A, the Wildcats were represented by Rex (wide receiver) and Ferguson (offensive athlete) on the first team and Hummell (middle linebacker) on the second team.
Ferguson, a sophomore, served as a dual-threat quarterback for Central Clarion, completing 132-of-235 passes for 2,727 yards, 33 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while also rushing for 521 yards and seven more scores on 122 carries. Rex pulled down 63 passes from Ferguson for 1,556 yards and 13 TDs.
As for Hummell, he racked up 154 total tackles — including 15.5 for loss — while also grabbing four interceptions.
In Class 1A, Albright was named first-team slotback/halfback for a season that saw him pile up 726 yards and five touchdowns on 100 carries while also grabbing 32 passes for 590 yards and 10 more TDs.
On the Class 1A second team, Minch was selected as slotback/halfback and Rupp as long snapper. Minich grabbed 50 passes for 715 yards and 10 TDs.
Nearly 300 coaches from across the state voted on the PFN Coaches Select All-State teams.