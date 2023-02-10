OC's Knox selected to All-USA Today team

After a season in which he made national news, Oil City running back Ethen Knox has collected another national award by being named to the 2022-23 All-USA Today High School Sports Awards Offensive Football Team on Monday.
With the award, he’s also nominated for the USA Today Offensive Player of the Year, which will be revealed this summer during an on-demand broadcast that will feature top athletes in 31 boys and girls sports awards categories, as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.
Knox’s 2022 campaign was one for the ages as he set program, state and national records on his way to rushing for 3,705 yards and 41 touchdowns on 385 carries in just 10 games for Oil City. That yardage total is the most in history for a 10-game season. He also eclipsed 400 yards six times on the season, breaking NFL All-Pro running back Derrick Henry’s previous record of four, which was set in Florida. Knox now has seven career 400-yard performances to his name. His 370.5 yards per game also is believed to be second all-time in the country.
Knox, a junior, was one of 25 players from across the country named to the All-USA Today HSSA Offensive Football Team.