Nine youths and six chaperones from five parishes in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio have been in the area this week on a mission trip doing volunteer work with Mustard Seed Missions of Venango County.
The young people, all from Cleveland and the surrounding area, have been staying at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin during the week while working with Mustard Seed Missions on different projects in the community.
“We provide the projects, and they come over and help,” said Tom DePriest, a Mustard Seed Missions board member.
This week, the students replaced a deck and built a second access point at an East State Road home in Seneca, including stairs and a ramp, and they replaced skirting around a mobile home. They also did some painting at First Baptist Church in Franklin, DePriest said.
Today, the students will continue to help Mustard Seed Missions clean out its warehouse, and they will be return to Ohio on Sunday.
DePriest said that youth from the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio have helped Mustard Seed Missions on mission trips three times before, in 2010, 2013, and 2019.
Mustard Seed Missions, a non-denominational Christian para-church organization that partners with Human Services of Venango County to provide resources to families and children in Venango County, generally receives referrals for its projects from county caseworkers, DePriest said.
“We provide the manpower, and they provide the funding for the materials,” he said.