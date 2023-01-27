Oil City artist CJ Hurley, of Century Arts Fine Art & Design Studio, has recently had a painting accepted into an exhibition in Portland, Oregon.
The group exhibition, held at the Lan Su Chinese Garden, celebrates the Chinese Year of the Rabbit, which began at the Lunar New Year on Jan. 22.
Hurley’s piece, “Rabbits & Moon,” which he completed in summer 2022, was selected alongside the work of 16 other artists for display in the garden.
“Lan Su was one of my favorite locales when Barbara (Hurley’s wife Barbara Pierce) and I lived in Portland,” Hurley said.
The couple moved to the Oil City area from Portland in 2017 as part of the ARTS Oil City artists relocation program.
Hurley, who underwent six months intensive training in 2013 to become a docent, or guide, at a Japanese garden in Portland, said that Lan Su garden is “relatively small” without a great deal of room to display art, and so being chosen for the exhibit was “a real honor.”
“There are multiple pavilions arranged in the garden where art is displayed,” he said. “Lan Su has been exhibiting work from internationally recognized artists since they opened in 2000, and it provides a very intimate environment with which to interact with the art.”
Lan Su is a traditional Suzhou style of poet/scholar garden with a thousand-year heritage originating in the ancient city of Suzhou, China, which is a sister city to Portland.
Suzhou gardens, a type of “residence gardens,” are homes made up of multiple buildings contained in a garden mimicking natural scenery of rocks, hills, ponds, and streams, he said.
Each building serves a different function, such as kitchen, working quarters and sleeping quarters.
Nobody lives in the Lan Su garden, but it hosts many programs each year and “provides an authentic view of Chinese culture,” Hurley said.
Hurley submitted his painting, “Rabbits & Moon,” to the Lan Su exhibition’s call for art because it was a “perfect fit for the exhibition theme,” he said.
“Images of rabbits are often paired with that of the moon in traditional Chinese art,” he said. “There is a legend that long ago a beautiful woman named Chang’e drank the elixir of immortality to prevent a thief from stealing it. The elixir caused her and her rabbit companion, the Jade Rabbit, to ascend to the moon.”
Hurley explained that whereas western culture has always seen a “man in the moon,” the Chinese have interpreted the image as a “rabbit in the moon.”
The Year of the Rabbit exhibition runs through Feb. 28, and it accompanies a variety of other celebratory events of Chinese culture at the Lan Su garden.