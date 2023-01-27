Oil City artist CJ Hurley, of Century Arts Fine Art & Design Studio, has recently had a painting accepted into an exhibition in Portland, Oregon.

The group exhibition, held at the Lan Su Chinese Garden, celebrates the Chinese Year of the Rabbit, which began at the Lunar New Year on Jan. 22.

Hurley’s piece, “Rabbits & Moon,” which he completed in summer 2022, was selected alongside the work of 16 other artists for display in the garden.

“Lan Su was one of my favorite locales when Barbara (Hurley’s wife Barbara Pierce) and I lived in Portland,” Hurley said.

The couple moved to the Oil City area from Portland in 2017 as part of the ARTS Oil City artists relocation program.

Hurley, who underwent six months intensive training in 2013 to become a docent, or guide, at a Japanese garden in Portland, said that Lan Su garden is “relatively small” without a great deal of room to display art, and so being chosen for the exhibit was “a real honor.”

“There are multiple pavilions arranged in the garden where art is displayed,” he said. “Lan Su has been exhibiting work from internationally recognized artists since they opened in 2000, and it provides a very intimate environment with which to interact with the art.”

Lan Su is a traditional Suzhou style of poet/scholar garden with a thousand-year heritage originating in the ancient city of Suzhou, China, which is a sister city to Portland.

Suzhou gardens, a type of “residence gardens,” are homes made up of multiple buildings contained in a garden mimicking natural scenery of rocks, hills, ponds, and streams, he said.

Each building serves a different function, such as kitchen, working quarters and sleeping quarters.

Nobody lives in the Lan Su garden, but it hosts many programs each year and “provides an authentic view of Chinese culture,” Hurley said.

Hurley submitted his painting, “Rabbits & Moon,” to the Lan Su exhibition’s call for art because it was a “perfect fit for the exhibition theme,” he said.

“Images of rabbits are often paired with that of the moon in traditional Chinese art,” he said. “There is a legend that long ago a beautiful woman named Chang’e drank the elixir of immortality to prevent a thief from stealing it. The elixir caused her and her rabbit companion, the Jade Rabbit, to ascend to the moon.”

Hurley explained that whereas western culture has always seen a “man in the moon,” the Chinese have interpreted the image as a “rabbit in the moon.”

The Year of the Rabbit exhibition runs through Feb. 28, and it accompanies a variety of other celebratory events of Chinese culture at the Lan Su garden.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Oilers, Knights pad win streaks
Free

Oilers, Knights pad win streaks

WARREN — Oil City’s Cam VanWormer buried a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer Friday night to lift the Oilers past homestanding Warren, 60-58, in a Region 6 boys basketball classic.

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-26-23

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Franklin 55, Meadville 21; Conneaut Area 56, Oil City 42; Saegertown 58, Rocky Grove 11; Karns City 49, Cranberry 17; North Clarion 63, Forest Area 13; Moniteau 39, Keystone 31; Redbank Valley 62, C-L 29; Union City 38, Cochranton 22; Greenville 34, Grove City 28; Lakeview …

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-24-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 78, Corry 50; Oil City 69, Conneaut Area 32; Farrell 74, Rocky Grove 36; Cambridge Springs 66, Cochranton 47; Grove City 58, Greenville 50

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-20-23

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Moniteau 40, North Clarion 25; Redbank Valley 54, Clarion 17; Keystone 48, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 18; Clarion-Limestone 58, Forest Area 26; Karns City 46, Union 17; Christian Life Academy 31, Tidioute Charter 19

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-17-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 68, Warren 62; Oil City 63, Titusville 49; Rocky Grove 61, Youngsville 49; Clarion 74, Cranberry 47; Moniteau 63, A-C Valley 56; Karns City 65, North Clarion 48; Redbank Valley 57, Union 42; Keystone 56, Forest Area 11; Cochranton 60, Eisenhower 56; Grove City 39, H…

Nurses in Elks Home Service program go many extra miles
Free

Nurses in Elks Home Service program go many extra miles

  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

Amanda Davis, a Home Service nurse from Greenville, drives thousands of miles every year throughout Venango, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Crawford counties helping families facing medical challenges

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-9-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Lakeview 73, Venango Catholic 31; Keystone 48, A-C Valley 40; C-L 61, Johnsonburg 36; Karns City 50, DuBois 48; CLA 42, Slippery Rock Homeschoolers 20

OC Elks donate to Venango VA
Free

OC Elks donate to Venango VA

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City Elks lodge has made a donation of $4,000 that will help Venango County veterans.

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-6-23

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Maplewood 46, Franklin 24; Cranberry 38, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 12; North Clarion 55, Clarion-Limestone 24; Moniteau 54, Clarion 25; Keystone 50, Union 39; Redbank Valley 77, Forest Area 16

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-3-23

Boys basketball: Rocky Grove 75, Sharpsville 58; Cranberry 62, Forest Area 10; Clarion 38, Karns City 31; Clarion-Limestone 63, A-C Valley 36; Keystone 69, North Clarion 50; Saegertown 70, Cochranton 40

Longtime Clarion VA director Zerbe stepping down
Free

Longtime Clarion VA director Zerbe stepping down

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — There’s a change of the guard coming at the Clarion County Veterans Administration office as longtime director Judy Zerbe is stepping down Jan. 12 after 27 years of service.

Lots of uncertainty as fate of Cranberry Mall theaters up in air
Free

Lots of uncertainty as fate of Cranberry Mall theaters up in air

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

The theaters at the Movies at Cranberry have been a stable fixture of the Cranberry Mall for years, but now the complex is in imminent danger of closing due to factors such as the pandemic, lease expiration and significantly fewer patrons.