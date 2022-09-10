Several construction projects have been ongoing around Oil City the last few weeks as summer draws to a close.

Scaffolding continues to rise high in the North Side business district at the 100 Seneca building overlooking Town Square, where several parts of the sidewalk are being replaced.

The scaffolding at 100 Seneca has been a fixture for several months as exterior masonry work continues on the former Mellon Bank building.

The sidewalk work at Town Square began in late August, coinciding with the replacement of the railroad crossing on Seneca Street near Veterans Bridge, which led to congested traffic in Oil City for a couple of days.

The sidewalk work is currently on hold due to the weather, city manager Mark Schroyer said. The plan had been to pour cement for the sidewalk next week, and if the weather is good they may start with the cement work, he added.

In case of bad weather next week, the cement will be poured the week of Sept. 19, Schroyer said. He added that “a good week” of nice weather is needed to pour the cement.

The project includes replacement of eight light poles and sidewalk reconstruction around Town Square.

The sidewalk along Town Square on the Sycamore Street side is also being replaced, and that has resulted in the closure of the portion of Sycamore beside the Elks club and the loss of parking spaces there the last few weeks.

Sections of the sidewalk and curbs on the other three sides of the square are also being patched or replaced.

The projected cost of the sidewalk project is $103,800, and the money for the work is coming from the city’s 2018 and 2019 Community Development Block Grant allotment.

Over on the South Side, workers with Thompson Electric of Ohio have been replacing poles for Penelec in the area of St. Stephen Church, Rocko’s Pizzeria and the big fountain.

And various projects on West First Street and some other South Side locales have also been going on.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-8-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Clarion 3, Redbank Valley 0; Cranberry 3, Union 0; Commodore Perry 3, Rocky Grove 2; Keystone 3, Karns City 0

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Weather draws out residents to enjoy pleasant, sunny day
Free

Weather draws out residents to enjoy pleasant, sunny day

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

August wrapped up with a beautiful day on Wednesday, and though the crowds have thinned a bit with the start of school, several folks still turned out in downtown Franklin to enjoy the high-70s temperatures and end-of-summer sunshine.

Oilers drill Dragons
Free

Oilers drill Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.

Free

Local high school football scores 8-26-22

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oil City 58, Warren 24; Keystone 33, Coudersport 16; Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8; Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0; Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7; Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14; Seneca 40, Lakeview 13; Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26

Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion
Free

Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Although traffic delays in Oil City continued Tuesday morning as a result of construction in the downtown area, the situation had improved compared with the delays that both motorists and police encountered Monday.

Cranberry pays tribute to Buckholtz
Free

Cranberry pays tribute to Buckholtz

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Rows of colorful classic cars lined the grass at Morrison Park on Saturday evening, and Bluegrass music and the aroma of grilled food filled the air.

Grove Hill Cemetery Tour
Free

Grove Hill Cemetery Tour

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City residents who met unusual circumstances in their lives, as well as soldiers and businessmen, are among those being remembered this year in the Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery.

Free

Update: No injuries in Franklin accident

According to Venango County 911, no one was injured this morning in a traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Franklin police said two vehicles were involved.

Fair has its first queen
Free

Fair has its first queen

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

A new competition has brought a little extra bling to the Venango County Fair this week.

Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner
Free

Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.