The city of Oil City has joined other municipalities across the state in issuing a declaration of disaster emergency for the city.
On Friday, the mayor and council adopted a resolution in reaction to the caronavirus shutdowns and precautions.
In effect, the declaration simplifies the ways a municipality can contract for emergency services and programs.
In the resolution, the city refers to the emergency declarations issued earlier by the federal and state governments.
"COVID-19 has the potential to endanger the health, safety and welfare of a substantial number of persons residing in the City of Oil City and threatens to create problems greater in scope than the City of Oil City may be able to resolve," notes the resolution.
Acknowledging emergency management measures are necessary to "protect the health, safety and welfare" of city residents, the city resolution also described the emergency as having "the potential to cause significant adverse impacts upon the population, schools, businesses, governments and others throughout the City of Oil City."
For that reason, announced city officials, the disaster emergency was declared.
In addition, the city officials said the decision to close city hall to the public will remain in effect. No end date has been identified.