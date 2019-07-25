The Oil City Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that broke out in the Cornplanter Square building and forced the closure of the Center Street bridge.
According to Emily Lewis, executive director of the Venango County Economic Development Authority, a small fire broke out on the fifth floor of the building. There were no reported injuries.
Smoke had been seen coming out of the building, and firefighters have accessed that floor via their ladder truck.
Venango County Commissioner Albert "Chip" Abramovic said he was informed by Mayor Bill Moon that the fire broke out after 3:30 p.m.
Lewis said the demolition team quit work at about 2:30 p.m. and there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire.
Oil City police are currently directing traffic along Sycamore Street.
Franklin Fire Department also responded.