Oil City graduate: '9/11 shifted the way I viewed the world'

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Students who will graduate from high school this school year have no memory of a world that doesn’t include such words as al-Qaida, Taliban, jihad, ISIS, the war on terrorism, or the numbers 9/11 and what they represent: Sept. 11, 2001, a day that changed the world.

Joseph Peters, a senior operations analyst with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s 1st Space Brigade, was a junior at Oil City Senior High School and vividly recalls the events as they unfolded that day.

“We were sitting in Mr. (Norm) Milliken’s English class listening to a lecture when Mr. (Phillip) LaVerde, my math teacher, entered our classroom all wide-eyed and told Mr. Milliken, ‘We’ve been attacked! Turn on the news!’” Peters said.

“Mr. LaVerde had been my football coach a year prior and it was unsettling to see him like that. He was almost frantic.”

Milliken turned on the classroom TV, and everyone began watching the live feed of the north tower of the World Trade Center burning.

At 8:46 a.m., American Airlines Flight 11 had struck the tower between floors 93 and 99. At 9:03 a.m., United Flight 175 struck the south tower.

“As we were all watching, not really knowing what to make of it, we saw a plane fly right into the other building and that shook us,” Peters said. “Watching the coverage pretty much consumed our entire morning. Every classroom had the news on the TV, and we all just watched.”

At 9:45 a.m., American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west side of the Pentagon. Shortly after, at 9:59 a.m., the south tower of the World Trade Center fell. Peters recalled LaVerde saying the U.S. was going to war.

“I didn’t know what to think at first. I wasn’t really plugged into world events; so it was hard to understand why they were saying people intentionally flew the planes into the towers,” Peters said. “As the reality sunk in, I started thinking about how history happens every day.”

A fourth plane, United Flight 93, crashed in a field in Shanksville at 10:10 a.m. after passengers fought that aircraft’s four hijackers.

At 10:28 a.m., the north tower of the World Trade Center fell.

Combined, 2,977 people died as a result of the attacks and more than 6,000 were injured.

Peters said his thoughts turned to when he walked to the bus stop that morning.

“It was just a Tuesday, a very nice but brisk morning, and I was already thinking about the weekend,” he said. “I never could have imagined as I was riding the bus to school that I’d probably remember that day for the rest of my life. I think that is when I truly understood the seemingly randomness of life.”

In October 2002, during his senior year, Peters decided to enlist in the U.S. Army in the delayed entry program. He said he didn’t enlist directly because of 9/11, but he didn’t let it scare him.

“When I swore in, the recruiters ... all made a big deal about us enlisting during a time of war,” Peters said.

He left for basic combat training three days after his high school graduation in June 2003, serving in the air defense artillery for more than 12 years. Peters was a staff sergeant when he left active duty.

He said, “9-11 shifted the way I viewed the world and life in general. It opened my eyes that there’s a world outside of the USA, and they don’t view us the same way that we view ourselves. Outside nations and cultures seemed so abstract until then.”

Peters, who is the son of Kim and Bob Latshaw, of Pueblo, Colorado, and Rick Peters, of Omaha, Nebraska, said he still gets choked up when he thinks about the events of 9/11. He sometimes thinks about what it must have been like to be on one of the planes that crashed.

“It’s hard for me to describe exactly why, but I think about the people lost, of course, and I think about the bravery of the first responders and the resiliency that the nation displayed,” he said.

“It’s strange to me that a whole generation is around with little to no recollection of that day. That used to be something we’d all talk about, ‘Where were you when 9/11 happened?’ It’s very personal, a shared moment that everyone in the nation could relate to, no matter your politics, race, religion, etc.

“It brought us all together. I guess even in tragedy, there’s light. Not meaning to sound corny, but it proved that we truly are one nation.”

CARRIE DAVID is the command information officer for the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+4
Oil City graduate: '9/11 shifted the way I viewed the world'
Free

Oil City graduate: '9/11 shifted the way I viewed the world'

  • By CARRIE CAMPBELL Contributing writer

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Students who will graduate from high school this school year have no memory of a world that doesn’t include such words as al-Qaida, Taliban, jihad, ISIS, the war on terrorism, or the numbers 9/11 and what they represent: Sept. 11, 2001, a day that changed the world.

Accident closes portion of Route 322
Free

Accident closes portion of Route 322

  • Updated

A multivehicle accident at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township this morning has forced the closure of a portion of Route 322.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

+3
Tigers spoil Knights' home debut
Free

Tigers spoil Knights' home debut

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

A big crowd was on hand to watch the Franklin Knights football team take on visiting Fairview in their home opener on Friday night in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-3-21

FOOTBALL FINALS: Greenville 49, Lakeview 15; Northwestern 54, Maplewood 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Redbank Valley 59, Otto-Eldred 6; Union/A-C Valley 77, Sheffield 0; Keystone 36, Port Allegany 30; Fairview 41, Franklin 7

Pennsylvania mandates masks in K-12 schools, day cares
Free

Pennsylvania mandates masks in K-12 schools, day cares

HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.

+3
Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12
Free

Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assitant sports editor

EDINBORO — Nearly three years ago, on September 14, 2018, Oil City’s football team lost a 17-12 decision to General McLane at Linden Field in Edinboro.

Portion of Interstate 80 closed
Free

Portion of Interstate 80 closed

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…

Free

Crash closes Route 28 in Redbank Township

Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.

+2
Winding down at pool
Free

Winding down at pool

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Children and their families flocked to the Oil City municipal swimming pool to cool off Monday as the summer season nears its end.

+5
Back with a splash
Free

Back with a splash

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

It was all about skips and stones on Saturday, as the Rock In River Festival returned to Franklin's Riverfront Park.

Ramp on I-80 to close
Free

Ramp on I-80 to close

The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.

Flash flood watch issued
Free

Flash flood watch issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarion, Forest, Venango and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. tonight. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region, according to NWS. He…

+3
Memories still alive
Free

Memories still alive

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

A team of about 12 cyclists will set out next weekend on a 100-mile bike ride from Oil City to Pittsburgh in honor of an Oil City native who was killed in Iraq in 2007.

+3
Venango County Fair ends with a bang and a crash
Free

Venango County Fair ends with a bang and a crash

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

It may not be what people think of first when they envision a county fair, but the Venango County Fair Demolition Derby drew an enormous crowd, with people packing the bleachers in the grandstand and pit areas starting an hour before the event began.

+6
'A special feeling'
Free

'A special feeling'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The children of two crew members of the Beach City Baby, a C-53 that was in North Africa during World War II, came to see the plane their fathers flew at Saturday's Fly In/Cruise In at Venango Regional Airport.

Free

Portion of Bredinsburg Road closed

As of 5:15 p.m., a portion of Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township is closed as the result of a one-vehicle crash, according to Venango County 911.

Emergency workers honored for saving man in cardiac arrest
Free

Emergency workers honored for saving man in cardiac arrest

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Every seat was filled Thursday in Oil City Council chambers as friends and family of six EMTs and paramedics from the Oil City Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service were honored for their quick response to a cardiac arrest in the city.

'Together Again' at Barrow
Free

'Together Again' at Barrow

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin will return to regularly scheduled performances Friday with the production "Together Again for the First Time."

Free

Vaccine or test mandated for certain state employees

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf today announced state employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7 or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according to a news release from Wolf's office. A…