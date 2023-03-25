Fourth- and fifth-graders attending Oil City schools explored a number of options for summer activities and learned about the community during Oil City Middle School Community Day on Friday.
Middle school counselor Amy Serbati said before COVID-19 hit, the school would host a career fair, but this year it was changed to a community day.
“After COVID, kids will go to their rooms and binge-watch TikTok and YouTube. If we let them know about summer activities, maybe they will get out and do them,” she said.
Fourth-graders from Hasson Heights and Seventh Street elementary schools came to the middle school for the community day in the morning; later in the day, fifth-graders had their turn.
Sixth- and eighth-grade student council leaders led groups of younger students to about a dozen booths in the gym.
The students had a chance to try their hand at golf at the Oil City YMCA booth and hear about the various gear and tools Oil City firefighters and police use.
Students also tasted honey, courtesy of Pennsylvania Honey Queen Paige Rhyne, who drove across the state from Union County.
The YWCA, Youth Alternatives, Oil City Library, United Way, Venango Museum, 4-H, AmeriCorps Hotspots, and the Zion Church Stay and Play all had tables at the event.
— By Kara O’Neil