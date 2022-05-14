With just over three weeks left in the school year, Oil City Middle School students were rewarded Friday for their hard work.
To celebrate the students completing their PSSA tests, the teachers threw a surprise party, complete with yard games, a picnic lunch, inflatable bouncy houses and staff members getting creamed in the face with Cool Whip.
“They have been working hard and did a great job with their PSSAs,” Oil City Middle School Principal Craig Kasunic said.
The field behind the school was filled with several activity stations, including a bouncy house obstacle course, a station with water balloons and an opportunity to create an art piece.
Seventh-grader Brandon Bentley said his favorite part of the day was the inflatable obstacle course races. “I won three for three,” he said.
After enjoying the picnic lunch, bouncy houses and yard games, the students filed to the football field to watch 15 staff members get Cool Whip to the face.
“Remember, this isn’t a way to take out all your vengeance, OK?” said one teacher as students lined up to throw a plate full of Cool Whip at them.
Throughout the year, students were able to earn tickets for good behavior. Leading up to Friday’s Cool Whip fun, students could put their tickets in each teacher’s bucket for a chance to pie them, said Oil City Middle School teacher Brian Rondinelli.
Rondinelli said the school has done the teacher-pie program since 2017, although a break had to be taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students were also entered into a prize give-away, in which they won a variety of prizes, such as a glow-in-the dark football.