Oil City ousted from playoffs

TITUSVILLE — On Friday night at Carter Field in Titusville, it would have been hard to imagine a worse start than what Oil City suffered through as it squared off against Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.
Just three minutes into the contest, the Oilers found themselves down 14-0 before their offense even had a chance to step on the field. And, while the boys in blue and white fought back for all they were worth, a comeback wasn’t in the cards as they saw their season come to a screeching halt with a 41-28 loss to the Rockets.
“They struck like lighting right off the bat,” Oil City head coach Dan York said after the loss. “That started off the whole game and put us 14 points behind before we even got the ball. But, we played hard.”
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Rockets needed just one play to score — a 64-yard run right up the gut of the defense — to make it 7-0 after Nick Kingerski’s extra point.
Kingerski then dribbled an onside kick directly in front of him and pounced on it himself to give Slippery Rock the ball back at the OC 49.
The ensuing drive lasted six plays, but the end result was the same when quarterback William Mokel hit Sal Mineo for a screen pass that went 24 yards to paydirt, making it 14-0 after the PAT with 9:55 still left in the first quarter.
Oil City’s offense was then finally able to take the field, but it was forced to punt after seven plays.
That set up another long march from the Rockets, this one spanning 14 plays that resulted in a 24-yard field goal by Kingerski that put SR up 17-0.
With the game threatening to get out of hand, OC was finally able to grab some momentum on its next drive, and it did so about as quickly as possible.
After the kickoff went into the end zone to spot the ball at the OC 20, standout running back Ethen Knox took the first snap from scrimmage 80 yards to daylight to put the Oilers on the board. The 2-point conversion failed, but Oil City proved that it had come to fight, making the score 17-6 at the end of the first.
After exchanging punts to open the second, Slippery Rock again used its ground game to cap off a five-play drive when Allen went up the middle of the defense untouched from 31 yards out for the score to make it 24-6.
The Oilers responded again with yet another one-play drive, this time with Knox taking a toss play to the house from an eye-popping 86 yards out.
That put the score at 24-12, but once again, the Rockets kept the Oilers from building too much momentum by answering right back with a score of their own, and it was Allen again who took a 43-yard TD through the middle of the OC defense, putting SR up 31-12 with 6:55 still left in the first half.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought that they’d be able to run the ball like that on us. Never,” York said of the Rockets, who put up 277 yards on the ground, including 191 from Allen alone. “We played against this offense all year long, but for some reason we couldn’t stop it tonight. But my hats off to them. They played a great game.”
The Oilers had one more scoring drive in them in the first half as Knox scored from 14 yards out to finish off a 10-play, 80-yard march and left just 31 seconds left before the break. Knox also ran in the conversion to pull OC back within 31-20.
That seemed to be where the score would settle at the break, but the Rockets used several quick passes to set up a successful 34-yard field goal by Kingerski that made it 34-20 at the midpoint.
Both offenses slowed down considerably in the second half, but Oil City got as close as it would get to a comeback late in the third when Knox scored on a two-yard run before also running in the conversion.
That left OC trailing by just one score, 34-28, but just three plays later Slippery Rock (6-4) went back up by two scores when Brett Galcik ran in a seven-yard TD very early in the fourth.
OC would never seriously threaten to score again, ending their season with a 7-3 record.
Knox finished with 353 yards and four TDs on 39 carries in the loss while Dane Ley added 24 yards on two carries.