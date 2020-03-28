As the coronavirus pandemic and the shaky economy rattle the business world, two industries that have taken big hits are the restaurant and tavern concerns.
Toughest among the victims are the small, family-owned food and beverage businesses.
What may be saving them, though, is what one local businessman describes as "an incredible community response."
"This community has been just great and it shows every day," said Chris McNerney, owner of McNerney's Tavern. "I can't say enough about the people who live here, who work here."
McNerney's is one of three small restaurants located within a few hundred feet of each other on Oil City's Seneca Street. Also plying their business on the same side of the street are Double Play Sports Bar and Karma Coffee Co.
While the popular Karma coffee bar and restaurant have temporarily closed, McNerney's and Double Play have reconfigured their offerings to take-outs and curbside pick-ups.
That has been the venue for business for nearly two weeks as a result of a Pennsylvania directive that closed dining room and bars to the public.
Scurrying to keep a revenue flowing, restaurants have adjusted their menus, upped their take-out services and launched delivery options.
'It's been wonderful'
"We've been doing pretty decently," said Chris McNerney, owner of the third-generation restaurant and bar. "We're just open 10 to 2 now and only have take-outs. There are no breakfasts, no wing nights."
Despite shrinking the hours as well as the menu, plus shutting down the bar, McNerney and his co-workers Kylie Hicks and Robbi Terrill believe the business is sustainable.
The shutdown edict didn't portend well for McNerney's as the first immediate effect was the timing - close down for St. Patrick's Day on March 17. It is traditionally McNerney's biggest single day event of the year.
"We did take-outs and it was amazing - we were tearing up, just crying, it was so great," said Terrill. "People were so kind and helpful."
Local businesses and organizations are spreading the word, too, in an effort to keep the local restaurants open. McNerney said the take-out orders are steady and they rotate among the local eateries.
"And then we have people like Gary Jackson of State Farm Insurance," said McNerney. "He gave out $10 (restaurant) gift certificates in several places and that helped all our restaurants."
Social media sites, too, are promoting local restaurants and companies are tacking on encouragements to "help us all draw in customers," said Terrill.
"People have just been so nice, so supportive," said Hicks. "It's been wonderful."
For McNerney, that pace has to continue in order to keep his business alive.
"If we continue at what we're able to do here, we'll get through it. All of this has been because of this community, this wonderful place," said McNerney.
'We'll get through this'
Double Play owners Stacey and Jim Salsgiver have 21 employees, a number that includes bouncers, wait staff, cooks and more, and nearly all have been kept on board despite the shutdown of the dining area and bar.
"We've had to cut back a few hours but we're still able to keep everybody," said Stacey Salsgiver. "We have such a great staff and we're taking care of each other."
The business offers take-outs and curbside pickups even though a few people enter the restaurant to place the order.
"I think people still need the interaction. They just want to say hi," she said.
In deliveries as well as curb service, patrons have stepped up by offering a little extra beyond the food order cost.
"They are offering tips because they understand our servers aren't making their tips," said Jim. "I had a customer come in with $100 and told us 'give it to the servers' which was so thoughtful. When this started, I didn't know what to expect and then you have something like companies taking turns buying food for their staff from all our local restaurants. That's incredible."
As the Salsgivers see their bar sale proceeds evaporate, they are relying on customer support for their food services.
"We're staying even and we'll have to look and see if there is a loss. It depends on how long this goes on,"said Stacey. "But look at our community - it steps up and our employees are so grateful. I told them we'll get through this, we'll stick together. I hope we don't have to close because I've watched generations go through this place and I went to see even more come through."