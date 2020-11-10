Oil City schools move to full remote learning

All schools in the Oil City district will move to a fully remote learning model beginning Monday as a result of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Venango County, according to the district's Facebook page.
This week, Oil City schools are operating under a hybrid model of instruction.
Oil City Superintendent Lynda Weller sent a letter home with students on Oct. 27 regarding the possibility of returning to a hybrid model.
Weller's letter notes with the increase of COVID-19 cases in the county, the district could be notified at any time of the need to close a school or entire district.