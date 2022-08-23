Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion

Although traffic delays in Oil City continued Tuesday morning as a result of construction in the downtown area, the situation had improved compared with the delays that both motorists and police encountered Monday.
According to Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon, personnel from Oil City Fire Department EMS and PennDOT changed the timer on the traffic light at the intersection of Petroleum and West Front streets on the South Side to help reduce congestion on the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge.
At about 8 a.m., which was before the timer was adjusted, the newspaper observed traffic had built the full length of the bridge.
By about 9 a.m., after the adjustment to the timer had been made, the newspaper observed stopped traffic beginning to fluctuate between one-quarter and one-half the length of the bridge.
On Monday, Ragon and his officers spent the day directing traffic.
He asked Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad, which is replacing the crossing at Seneca Street near the end of the Veterans Bridge, to provide flaggers because police couldn't spend the entire day at intersections easing congestion of which the railroad's construction was partly responsible.
Also contributing to the traffic delays was the first day of work to replace eight light poles and sidewalk reconstruction around Town Square. Monday also was the first day of work to replace the railroad crossing.
As of late Monday afternoon, those flaggers had not arrived. The traffic light timer at Route 8 and Petroleum streets was adjusted to shorten the wait time in the left-hand turn lane for motorists traveling across the bridge to the South Side.
Ragon, who was at the intersection of Petroleum and West Front streets on Tuesday morning, said, "The railroad (personnel) are here, but they might not be needed if the (adjusted) lights keep traffic moving."