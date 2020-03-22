Franklin state police are searching for an Oil City woman after she went missing from a residence in the 300 block of Eagle Rock Road in President Township on Saturday.
Theresa Bills, 62, is described as a white female, 5-feet-4-inches tall and 115 pounds with brown eyes and mostly gray hair that extends to the middle of her back, usually braided into pigtails that she wears over the front of her shoulders.
Police said Bills was last seen Saturday morning, possibly wearing a tan long sleeve shirt and blue pullover jacket.
Anyone who may have information on Bills' whereabouts is asked to contact Franklin state police at (814) 676-6596.