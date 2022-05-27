Oil Region captivates Azerbaijan's ambassador

A shared history of oil on two distant continents brought Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. to the Pennsylvania Oil Region on Wednesday for a tour of Drake Well, near Titusville, and several other locations in Oil City and Franklin.
On a sunny spring morning, Drake Well Museum curator Sue Beates led the tour through the museum and grounds for Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim, his staff and almost a dozen local officials, including Oil City Mayor Bill Moon, Titusville Mayor Jon Crouch, Venango County Commissioners Sam Breene and Mike Dulaney, as well as staff from the offices of U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson and state Rep. R. Lee James.
The Republic of Azerbaijan, a transcontinental country located to the north of Iran and south of Russia, has a rich oil history that dates back to the late 1840s.
“We have pump jacks in Azerbaijan, but we don’t call them that. We call them donkeys,” Ibrahim said as he walked the grounds of the Drake Well Museum.
At the replica of Drake’s Well, the ambassador helped Bill Stumpf, the site interpreter who operates the well, fire up the steam engine and blow the whistle.
Afterward, Ibrahim praised Beates as a fantastic tour guide and said the museum presented the history of oil in northwestern Pennsylvania in a way that’s simple and accessible, and said he could have spent the entire day with Stumpf.
Andrew Tabler, a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy who arranged the visit and introduced Ibrahim, said the ambassador spoke with him about visiting Drake Well and he encouraged Ibrahim to come during Oil Heritage Festival. However, the ambassador decided to come earlier.
“It is a great honor to be here. You know it’s all about people,” said Ibrahim, who was appointed as ambassador to the U.S. in 2021 and had served Azerbaijan as its ambassador to Turkey, among other government posts.
“When I met Andrew Tabler, I knew I would be coming here to Venango County to smell the sweet smell of crude,” the ambassador said to the gathering. “Being here is just the beginning, the beginning of great ties we are going to have...When you convert black gold to human capital, you build relationships.”
Ibrahim told the audience about his country, including the first oil well drilled in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in 1846, 13 years before Drake struck oil near Titusville.
The site where oil was struck in Baku also has been turned into a museum, he said, one of the many parallels drawn between Azerbaijan and Pennsylvania oil country.
“Who was first (in drilling for oil) doesn’t matter, we are all people,” Ibrahim said.
In his speech at Drake Well, Ibrahim spoke of his country’s efforts to use its oil wealth to form a sovereign wealth fund and diversify its economy and “turning black gold into human capital” by providing educational opportunities to students in Azerbaijan.
After his speech, Ibrahim presented the Drake Well Museum with a glass containing oil and a handmade carpet from Azerbaijan.
After lunch at the museum and brief stops at Petroleum Center and McClintock Well, Ibrahim spoke to students at Oil City High School and answered questions from students in the auditorium, where more than 60 students from Oil City, Franklin and Cranberry high schools assembled for his talk.
The students’ questions ranged from the climate of Azerbaijan and the meaning of the nation’s flag as well as the country’s legal and political structure, to asking Ibrahim whether Azerbaijan has reptiles and his favorite lizard.
After that, the ambassador and various local leaders then toured the Transit Building in Oil City. He heard from local historian Neil McElwee about the many leaders of the American oil industry who were associated with Standard Oil and spent time in those halls and offices.
On the majestic front stairway of the Transit Building, gifts were exchanged and Moon gave Ibrahim the key to the city.
Then the party crossed the street to look at 100 Seneca, the former Mellon Bank building built in 1926 on the site of the former Oil City Oil Exchange, where the worldwide price of crude oil was set at one time. That building was razed in the 1920s to make way for the present bank building.
The ambassador expressed great interest in the building and plans to put a distillery on the first floor.
“This is the coolest space on Earth. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Ibrahim said as he looked around the dusty splendor of the first floor of 100 Seneca while hearing about the vision for renovating the building.
To wrap up the day’s tours, Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic gave the ambassador and others a tour of the Venango County Courthouse.
“I learned we drilled first, but you set the price for crude,” Ibrahim joked at the courthouse while talking to President Judge Marie Veon about the day’s events.
Over the course of the day, Moon, other local officials and Ibrahim discussed establishing sister-city status between Oil City and Baku. The details of that are still being worked out.
The ambassador said he plans to return to the area later this year.