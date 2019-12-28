LINESVILLE - Oil City senior Brandon Hartle scored a career-high 13 points Friday night as the Oilers rolled over Girard, 48-29, in an opening-round game of the Conneaut Area boys basketball tournament.
Hartle scored six of his points in the opening quarter as coach Bundy Fulmer's Oilers (4-4) bolted out to a 16-4 lead and never looked back. Oil City led 28-10 at the half and 36-23 through three quarters.
"We came out and played man-to-man defense and were able to force a few of turnovers," Fulmer said. "We were able to get some easy baskets as a result."
Holden Stahl added 10 points for Oil City while Spencer McFall and Robbie Van Wormer had seven points apiece. Noah Petro pulled down seven rebounds and handed out three assists while McFall racked up four steals.
Austin Shady led the YellowJackets with 12 points.
Oil City will face either Cochranton or Conneaut in today's title game at 8:30 p.m.
A-C Valley 56, North Clarion 54
NEW BETHLEHEM - Allegheny-Clarion Valley used a fourth-quarter comeback to knock off North Clarion, 56-54, in the opening round of the Redbank Valley tournament.
The Falcons led 23-20 at the break before falling behind, 38-35, by the end of the third quarter. In the fourth, however, Levi Orton went off for 10 of his game-high 24 points in a 21-16 frame that gave A-C Valley the victory.
Orton also pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double while Eddie Stevanus also added a double-dip on 10 points and 11 rebounds. Eli Penny added 11 points with Tanner Merwin tacking on seven points to go with a big steal late in the game that locked up the win for the Falcons.
Drew Gatesman paced the Wolves with 14 points to go along with Jacob Bauer's 11 points and Collin Schmader's eight.
A-C Valley will take on Forest Area today at 6 p.m. in the predetermined tournament.
C-L 84, Karns City 65
RURAL VALLEY -Clarion-Limestone's Deion Deas and Hayden Callen combined for 57 points as the Lions powered past Karns City, 84-65, in a KSAC cross-over matchup during an opening-round game in the West Shamokin holiday tournament.
Coach Joe Ferguson's Lions (7-0) led by a slim margin after one quarter, 25-23, before extending the lead to 46-40 at the break. The Lions outscored Karns City in a low-scoring third quarter, 13-6, before rounding out the game with a 25-19 edge in the fourth.
Deas (29 points) and Callen (28 points) each knocked down four threes while Jordan Hesdon had a trio of threes en route to an 18-point performance. Callen notched a double-double with 10 rebounds while coming up with four blocks. Curvin Goheen pulled down 10 rebounds to go along with six points while Deas passed his way to four assists.
Karns City's Chase Beighley and Ethan McElroy tied for a team-high 21 points while Micah Rupp and Luke Garing had eight points apiece.
Clarion 52, Bald Eagle Area 49
PUNXSUTAWNEY - Clarion's Cal German poured in 13 of his game-high 26 points in the first quarter as the Bobcats rallied in the fourth quarter for a 52-49 victory over Bald Eagle Area in an opening-round game of the Punxsutawney tournament.
Coach Scott Fox's Bobcats, now 3-4 on the season, led 25-16 after one period, but were outscored 31-15 during the middle periods and trailed 47-40 entering the final stanza. Clarion turned up the defensive pressure and won the period, 12-2.
Nick Frederick added 10 points for Clarion while Hunter Craddock had nine rebounds, German handed out five assists and Josh Craig made five steals.
Jaden Jones led Bald Eagle with 16 points while Nick Maynard had 12, Luke Wilson 10 and Nathan Hoover had nine.
Clarion will face either Marion Center or Punxsutawney in today's championship game at 7:45 p.m.
Saegertown 53, VC 34
RIMERSBURG - Andrew Burda bucketed 14 points, but it wasn't enough as Venango Catholic stumbled against Saegertown, 53-34, in the opening round of the Union tournament.
The Vikings stayed within striking distance for the majority of the game, trailing just 27-20 at halftime and 37-29 through three quarters, but a 16-5 fourth quarter in favor of Saegertown slammed the door on any potential comeback.
Chase Anderson added nine points on three 3-pointers in the loss for Venango Catholic while Reza Reese chipped in with eight points.
Brady Greco led all scorers with 22 points for the Panthers.
Conneaut 70, Cochranton 49
LINESVILLE - Tanner Niemann popped in 19 points and Cole Askey had 18 as Conneaut Area used a 30-point second quarter to pull away for a 70-49 win over Cochranton in an opening-round game of the Conneaut tournament.
Roman DeMarco chipped in with 11 points for the Eagles.
Franklin Morris scored a team-high 15 points for the Cardinals (0-6) while Jaiben Walker had 14 and Jon Gallo contributed eight.
Chartiers Valley 74, Grove City 39
ALLISON PARK - Grove City fell behind early and was never able to recover in a 74-39 loss to Chartiers Valley in the first round of the Hampton tournament.
The Eagles (5-4) trailed 18-13 through one quarter and 35-25 at the midpoint before Chartiers Valley blew the game open with a 25-10 third quarters.
Luke Hostetler paced Grove City in the loss with 12 points while Danny Timko added 11 and Kade Persinger eight.
Chartiers' Jared Goldstrom led all scorers with 19 points while Brayden Reynolds was close behind with 17.
The Eagles will play the loser of the North Hills/Hampton game today at 3:30 p.m. in the consolation contest.
Mercer 51, Moniteau 45
MERCER - Mercer's Woody Nickel and Cole Doolin put down 13 points apiece as the Mustangs cruised past Moniteau, 51-45, in an opening-round game of the Mercer holiday tournament.
The Mustangs held a 13-11 edge after the first quarter and kept a slim lead heading into the break, 25-23. Mercer outscored the Warriors 13-6 in the third to take a 38-29 lead into the fourth before capping off the win.
Gage Neal and Quinton Scriven led all Moniteau scorers with 15 points apiece while Ethan McDeavitt collected nine points. Neal led the Warriors with three 3-pointers.
Redbank Valley 62, Forest Area 44
NEW BETHLEHEM -Bryson Bain splashed down six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points as tournament host Redbank Valley upended Forest Area, 62-44 in the first day of the predetermined bracket.
The Bulldogs led 15-12 after one, 31-25 at the midpoint and 46-36 at the end of three before providing some more breathing room with a 16-7 fourth quarter.
Chris Marshall added 16 points in the victory while Declan Fricko dropped in 11 points.
Franklin Meals scored a team-high 19 points for the Fires (3-4) with Noah Burke notching 10 points.
Forest Area will take on A-C Valley today at 6 p.m.