Oilers drill Dragons

WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.

Of those 416 yards, 304 came courtesy of Ethen Knox as he ran wild behind an offensive line that provided him plenty of room to work.

“We got on the kids because we were disappointed after last week’s scrimmage,” Oil City head coach Dan York said. “And coming out here, we didn’t know if they were ready to play or not, because you just never know in the opening week. Well, they were ready to play. Warren, a lot of times, had a 10-man front with five down guys and five linebackers with one defensive back going back and forth, so it’s pretty good when you can run for that much when they’re trying to stop the run.”

It was the Oilers’ passing attack that struck the first blow, though.

On its second play from scrimmage, OC lined up Knox in the slot and quarterback Dane Ley found him deep down the middle with a perfect ball that allowed him to sprint to daylight for a 64-yard scoring strike to make it 6-0 after a failed conversion at the 7:20 mark of the first.

On the ensuing Warren possession, a backwards pass hit the turf and Travis Carbaugh pounced on the loose ball, setting OC up at the Dragon 28.

One handoff to Knox was all it took as he carried it over the left side and raced to the endzone before also running in the 2-point conversion to make it 14-0 with 6:28 still to play in the first.

Warren responded with a two-play, 64-yard drive that saw Tommy Nyquist pick up 42 of his 103 rushing yards in the game on the scoring play that made the score 14-6.

The Oilers, though, managed one more score in the opening frame as a sack from Carl Chelton, a penalty and a poor punt set them up at the Warren 21. Oil City needed just one play to score, but it was a fancy one as Ley threw a backward pass to wideout Gavin Stephens, who then fired a pass downfield to a wide open Chelton for paydirt and a 20-6 advantage heading into the second.

The Oilers would only get one possession in that second stanza, but they made the most of it as they used a 13-play drive — all rushes by Knox — to chew up 67 yards, with Knox capping it off with a two-yard TD before he also ran in the conversion to make it 28-6 at the half.

Oil City put the game out of reach in the third when Brayden McFetridge fell on another Warren fumble, and four plays later, Knox carried in a six-yard TD run before also hauling in a conversion pass from Ley to set the score at 36-6.

The Dragons tried to fight back with a 60-yard TD pass from quarterback Eric Dippold to Ethan Senz, but OC was just too much as Knox went untouched up the middle for a 65-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage.

After Noah Sanchez recovered a third fumble for OC, the Oilers put the mercy rule into effect when Kevin Pearsall burrowed in from a yard out to cap off a 10-play drive that made it 51-12.

Chelton added the final OC score of the game in the fourth on a 14-yard run while the Dragons also put up two more scores down the stretch to set the final at 58-24.

Knox finished with 368 yards from scrimmage (304 rushing on 31 carries, 64 receiving) while scoring five TDs. Chelton added 82 yards from scrimmage (61 rushing, 21 receiving) while also scoring twice.

“It’s good to get this one under our belts and it puts us on the right path,” York said. “But to keep this going, you know what we have to do. We have to run the ball and play good defense.”

Oil City will get its next chance to do that on Thursday when it welcomes Corry to the Oil Field for its home opener.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Oilers drill Dragons
Free

Oilers drill Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.

Free

Local high school football scores 8-26-22

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oil City 58, Warren 24; Keystone 33, Coudersport 16; Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8; Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0; Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7; Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14; Seneca 40, Lakeview 13; Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26

Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion
Free

Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Although traffic delays in Oil City continued Tuesday morning as a result of construction in the downtown area, the situation had improved compared with the delays that both motorists and police encountered Monday.

Cranberry pays tribute to Buckholtz
Free

Cranberry pays tribute to Buckholtz

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Rows of colorful classic cars lined the grass at Morrison Park on Saturday evening, and Bluegrass music and the aroma of grilled food filled the air.

Grove Hill Cemetery Tour
Free

Grove Hill Cemetery Tour

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City residents who met unusual circumstances in their lives, as well as soldiers and businessmen, are among those being remembered this year in the Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery.

Free

Update: No injuries in Franklin accident

According to Venango County 911, no one was injured this morning in a traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Franklin police said two vehicles were involved.

Fair has its first queen
Free

Fair has its first queen

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

A new competition has brought a little extra bling to the Venango County Fair this week.

Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner
Free

Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.

Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend
Free

Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Misti Clark had just put together a to-do list of chores, left it on the counter, and stepped out of her kitchen when a huge, storm-damaged oak tree fell in Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township a week ago Sunday, smashing through her and her neighbor’s trailers, killing her neighbor.

Free

Coming Wednesday: Pepro tour

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity made a stop at Pepro in Oil City on Tuesday as part of her tour through the state.

Shapiro makes campaign stop in Oil City
Free

Shapiro makes campaign stop in Oil City

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro brought his campaign for governor to Oil City on Tuesday, and the Democrat told voters they “have the power” to shape Pennsylvania’s future with their vote in an election year when “all is on the line.”

Cook Forest Sensory Trail opens up an entire new world
Free

Cook Forest Sensory Trail opens up an entire new world

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

COOKSBURG — Pittsburgh-area residents Dave and Mary Beth Doyle enjoy Cook Forest State Park, and like many grandparents they wanted their granddaughter Mandy Smith to enjoy the outdoors as much as they do. However, that had been a problem because their granddaughter has been blind since birth.