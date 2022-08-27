Oilers drill Dragons

WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.
Of those 416 yards, 304 came courtesy of Ethen Knox as he ran wild behind an offensive line that provided him plenty of room to work.
“We got on the kids because we were disappointed after last week’s scrimmage,” Oil City head coach Dan York said. “And coming out here, we didn’t know if they were ready to play or not, because you just never know in the opening week. Well, they were ready to play. Warren, a lot of times, had a 10-man front with five down guys and five linebackers with one defensive back going back and forth, so it’s pretty good when you can run for that much when they’re trying to stop the run.”
It was the Oilers’ passing attack that struck the first blow, though.
On its second play from scrimmage, OC lined up Knox in the slot and quarterback Dane Ley found him deep down the middle with a perfect ball that allowed him to sprint to daylight for a 64-yard scoring strike to make it 6-0 after a failed conversion at the 7:20 mark of the first.
On the ensuing Warren possession, a backwards pass hit the turf and Travis Carbaugh pounced on the loose ball, setting OC up at the Dragon 28.
One handoff to Knox was all it took as he carried it over the left side and raced to the endzone before also running in the 2-point conversion to make it 14-0 with 6:28 still to play in the first.
Warren responded with a two-play, 64-yard drive that saw Tommy Nyquist pick up 42 of his 103 rushing yards in the game on the scoring play that made the score 14-6.
The Oilers, though, managed one more score in the opening frame as a sack from Carl Chelton, a penalty and a poor punt set them up at the Warren 21. Oil City needed just one play to score, but it was a fancy one as Ley threw a backward pass to wideout Gavin Stephens, who then fired a pass downfield to a wide open Chelton for paydirt and a 20-6 advantage heading into the second.
The Oilers would only get one possession in that second stanza, but they made the most of it as they used a 13-play drive — all rushes by Knox — to chew up 67 yards, with Knox capping it off with a two-yard TD before he also ran in the conversion to make it 28-6 at the half.
Oil City put the game out of reach in the third when Brayden McFetridge fell on another Warren fumble, and four plays later, Knox carried in a six-yard TD run before also hauling in a conversion pass from Ley to set the score at 36-6.
The Dragons tried to fight back with a 60-yard TD pass from quarterback Eric Dippold to Ethan Senz, but OC was just too much as Knox went untouched up the middle for a 65-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage.
After Noah Sanchez recovered a third fumble for OC, the Oilers put the mercy rule into effect when Kevin Pearsall burrowed in from a yard out to cap off a 10-play drive that made it 51-12.
Chelton added the final OC score of the game in the fourth on a 14-yard run while the Dragons also put up two more scores down the stretch to set the final at 58-24.
Knox finished with 368 yards from scrimmage (304 rushing on 31 carries, 64 receiving) while scoring five TDs. Chelton added 82 yards from scrimmage (61 rushing, 21 receiving) while also scoring twice.
“It’s good to get this one under our belts and it puts us on the right path,” York said. “But to keep this going, you know what we have to do. We have to run the ball and play good defense.”
Oil City will get its next chance to do that on Thursday when it welcomes Corry to the Oil Field for its home opener.