After keeping its fans on the edge of their seats in last week's nailbiting road win over DuBois, Oil City's football team did the home crowd a favor and took all of the drama out of its Region 7 matchup with visiting Warren on Friday night during Homecoming at the Oil Field.
Coach Dan York's Oilers dominated in all three phases of the game in building a 25-0 lead by halftime before continuing the rout in the second half for a 53-0 victory over the Dragons.
The Oilers, who improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the region, were so dominant against the Dragons (3-3, 1-3 R 7) that the only tension during the festivities was who would be crowned the Homecoming Queen at halftime - the crown went to Summer Stevenson.
Oil City limited the Dragons to only 14 plays in the first half that totaled minus-six yards and held them to a total output of minus-14 yards for the game and only two first downs.
"We played a little better defensively than we did last week," York said. "We gave up a couple of long kickoffs I didn't particularly care for, but the defense played well and we got some heat on the quarterback. We worked on getting pressure on the quarterback this week with our ends, and they were able to do so."
As well as the defense played for the Oilers, the offense wasn't too shabby either as it racked up 446 yards of total offense, including 365 yards on the ground, with Noah Petro leading the way with 25 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Holden Stahl also played well as he threw a pair of scores to JT Stahlman and also ran for two more TDs.
After receiving the opening kickoff, Oil City's offense wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard as they marched 57 yards in eight plays with Stahl connecting with Stahlman for a 20-yard score to punctuate the drive. Max Latona booted the ensuing PAT for a 7-0 lead with 7:27 left in the first period.
The Dragons' offense, meanwhile, had a completely different start to the game as their opening drive, which started at their own 20-yard line, went backwards as they were called for a 10-yard penalty before back-to-back sacks of quarterback Micah Passmore resulted in a 10-yard loss and a safety for the Oilers to boost their advantage to 9-0.
After the free kick, the Oilers got the ball at their own 41 and took full advantage of the prime field position as they went 59 yards in 10 plays with Petro capping off the series with a nine-yard run to paydirt. Latona followed with the PAT kick for a 16-0 edge with 1:33 left in the first.
Warren's next possession didn't go much better as the messy series included four straight penalties - two on each team - and ended with a punt from the Oilers' 49.
Oil City took over at their own 14, but the bad field position hardly dampened the Oilers' scoring hopes as they covered the 86 yards in nine plays with Stahl's 61-yard scoring toss to Stahlman finishing off the series. Latona's PAT kick was off the mark, however, and Oil City held a 22-0 lead with 4:41 remaining in the half.
The Oilers had one more score left in them before the half as Kuezale Townsend recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, giving Oil City the ball at the Dragons' 29 and setting up Latona's 28-yard field goal for a 25-0 halftime advantage.
Warren's troubles on offense continued in the second half as Ryan Arnold fumbled on the first play and Zac Kiefer jumped on the loose ball, giving Oil City the ball at the Dragons' 39.
After a five-yard penalty on Warren, the Oilers needed just one play to capitalize on the miscue as Stahl rolled to his left and tucked the ball under his arm and bolted 34 yards down the sideline for another OC touchdown. Latona followed with another successful PAT for a 32-0 lead with 11:34 left in the third quarter.
Oil City's next score came as a result of a stellar special teams play as Brayden Crocker and Cam Crocker teamed up for a blocked punt and recovery at the Dragons' two-yard line. Petro crashed into the end zone on the very next play and Latona kicked the PAT for a 39-0 lead, putting the mercy rule in effect as well.
The Oilers tacked on two more TDs in the fourth quarter as Stahl reached paydirt on a three-yard run and Sean Stack sprinted 59 yards for the final score of the game.
Oil City will host Meadville (5-1, 4-0 R-7) on Friday night in a showdown that could decide the Region 7 champion.
"It's going to be a tough one. The winner probably wins the region," York said. "Meadville has a big fullback and two halfbacks that run the ball well out of the Wing-T. So, we've got to try and do something to slow them down."