If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Oil City's football team did what it's done all season long on Friday night as it welcomed Conneaut Area to the Oil Field. This time, the only difference was that the stakes were slightly higher.
With a spot in the District 10 Class 4A championship game on the line, the Oilers used running back Cam Russell's 196-yard, four-touchdown performance to rout the Eagles, 56-0, and secure a shot at their third consecutive title.
"We're glad to make another one," Oil City head coach Dan York said of advancing to the title tilt once again.
Unlike the regular season contest between the two squads, which saw the Oilers win 28-13 after leading just 14-13 at the half, it was all Oil City this time around.
The only mistake the Oilers (7-0) really made in the game came on the opening possession, when they fumbled on the second play of the game after a 33-yard run by Russell had set them up at the Eagles' 30-yard line.
Conneaut's Braden Groover pounced on the loose ball, but the Eagles (3-3) were only able to muster three yards on three plays against the staunch defensive front of Oil City. That led to a punt, and from that point on, it was off-to-the-races for the Oilers.
Taking over at their own 38, OC needed just one play to score - a 62-yard sprint from Russell to paydirt. He added the conversion run as well to put the Blue and White up 8-0 with 10:03 still to play in the opening frame.
Conneaut's next possession resulted in negative-four yards of offense and another three-and-out.
Taking over at their own 36 this time, the Oilers received runs of 11 and 19 yards from tailback Sean Stack before Russell finished off the six-play drive with a 22-yard TD scamper. Russell also got the carry on the conversion, but in stretching for the goalline, he lost control of the ball into the end zone. Brayden Crocker was there for the recovery, though, to put OC up 16-0.
That's where the score remained until early in the second when Oil City capped off its longest drive of the contest - an 11-play march - that resulted in a one-yard plunge by fullback Zac Kiefer. Another successful conversion left OC up 24-0.
The Eagles ensuing possession lasted just two plays, with the second being an interception of quarterback Luke Petergol by cornerback Dakota Cole. And, it was a pick for the record books as it gave the standout senior his 11th career interception for the most all-time in Oil City history.
Cole didn't stop there, though, as the very next play he pulled down a 40-yard bomb from quarterback Holden Stahl for a TD that put the Oilers up 30-0.
Big Blue would add one more touchdown in the second quarter on a nine-yard run by Russell to put the mercy rule into effect with a halftime score of 37-0, a far cry from the 14-13 margin of the previous matchup.
"The kids were pretty fired up for this game," York said of the difference between the two contests. "Their No. 1 quarterback is hurt also, and they had their backup in, so there was an number of things that contributed to it. We played pretty well defensively, too."
The Oilers allowed just 68 yards of total offense in the first half en route to 154 yards surrendered in the entire game.
Meanwhile, Oil City ballooned its margin of victory to 49-0 by the end of the third quarter as Stack scored on a 33-yard jaunt and Russell added his final TD from one-yard out in the frame.
In the fourth, OC would account for its final score of the game and this one came on the defensive side of the ball as safety Stahl scooped up a fumble at the OC 36-yard line and rumbled 64 yards for a TD to make it 56-0.
In addition to Russell's stellar performance - which he put together on just 13 carries - Stack added 101 yards and a TD on nine chances. In the passing game, Stahl completed five-of-seven passes for 117 yards with Cole pulling down four of those for 104 yards.
The Oilers will now await the result of Monday's night other semifinal contest between undefeated Harbor Creek and Meadville to see who they will play in the championship game.