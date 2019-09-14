Pressure, pressure, pressure.
That was the name of the game on Friday night at the Oil Field as Oil City's gridiron gang squared off against General McLane in a Region 7 showdown.
The Oilers' defense, and Maximus Latona in particular, spent much of the night behind the Lancers' line of scrimmage while the Blue and White offense hammered the McLane defense for 254 yards of total offense - all on the ground.
The result was a 26-13 victory in favor of Oil City behind four touchdowns from running back Noah Petro to stay perfect on the season at 4-0 (2-0 R-7).
OC's defense finished with four interceptions and held the Lancers to just 84 yards on the ground with Latona accounting for a sack and three tackles for loss as part of his disruptive performance.
"Our defensive line tried not to get knocked off the ball and our linebackers slowed the ball down," Oil City head coach Dan York said of his team's defensive effort. "I can't say enough about them. These guys never give up. They just keep on trying and trying and trying, and even if something goes against them, they just don't give up."
One of the Oilers' few defensive miscues came early in the game and proved costly.
After Oil City started the game on offense with a stalled drive and a punt, General McLane (1-3) took over at it's own 35. A pair of runs negated each other with a one-yard gain and a one-yard loss, but the third play for the Lancers proved much more fruitful as quarterback Matthew Leehan found a wide open Ben Lipinski in the middle of the field. Lipinski pulled down the pass about 15 yards past the line of scrimmage before sprinting the rest of the way for a 65-yard scoring strike. Russell Wismer added the point after to make it 7-0 with 4:42 left in the first.
The Oilers didn't wait long to respond.
After the ensuing kickoff put the ball at the OC 34, running back Cam Russell opened the drive with an 11-yard run. He then ripped off an 18-yard acrobatic gain that saw him tackled just beyond the line of scrimmage, but he landed on a Lancer defender before popping back to his feet and sprinting for a first down. Russell would pick up 33 more yards on the ground during a 12-play march that was capped off by a one-yard TD run from Petro. The extra point was missed, leaving the Oilers trailing 7-6 early in the second frame.
After only running three plays in the first quarter, General McLane took to the air again in the second, starting their second drive of the game with a 49-yard hookup from Leehan to Nate Jones that put the ball down to the Oiler 16.
That was when Latona took over.
On the next play, the senior defensive end stuffed a rush attempt seven yards in the backfield before sacking the quarterback for a four-yard loss on the drives third play, putting the Lancers in a third-and-21 situation.
"He made a lot of big plays," York said. "Max had a great game defensively."
A nine-yard pass play moved McLane back to the Oiler 27, leading the Lancers to line up for a field goal. But, with the holder being Leehan, he took the snap and attempted to pass for the first down, but OC's Caleb Bish had other plans. He swiped the ball out of the air for an interception to thwart the Lancers' trickery.
Three plays later, the Oilers were forced to punt, but the Blue and White defense didn't spend much time on the field as Bish once again picked off Meehan on the drive's first play and returned it 33 yards to the McLane 45.
This time, Oil City was able to capitalize as a 28-yard run from Russell highlighted a five-play drive that was finished off with a two-yard TD run from Petro. The score left the Oilers with a 12-7 lead, which they would carry into the break.
Coming out of the half, it was the OC defense that was making plays again as Latona recorded another tackle for loss that left McLane in a third-and-13 situation. That led to the Oilers' third interception of the game with Dakota Cole pulling down the errant Leehan pass this time.
Petro made the Lancers pay immediately by taking the next play 56 yards to daylight for his third TD of the game and an 18-7 edge for the Oilers.
General McLane responded with its longest drive of the game, a 12-play, 80-yard journey that saw fullback Jared Iavarone-Campbell score from seven yards out to trim the Lancer deficit to 18-13 with 2:29 left in the third.
That drive, however, would be the last time they would enter Oiler territory in the game while Petro added a fourth score in the final frame to seal the victory for the home team.
Petro finished with 22 carries for 123 tough yards with 99 of those coming in the second half while the speedster Russell finished with 88 yards on 16 carries with 86 of those coming in the first half.
"It's just like Jerome Bettis and fast Willie Parker or Eric Dickerson and Craig James down at SMU years ago," York said of the duo. "We've got one kid that runs with power and one kid that has a little more speed. They're a good compliment to each other."
The Oilers will look to remain unbeaten in Week 5 when they travel to DuBois.
"It's a good start," York said. "I just hope we can keep it rolling. You don't start looking ahead or underestimating people because we're not talented enough to underestimate anybody."