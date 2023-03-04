Oilers, Knights shine at D10 swim meet

GENEVA, Ohio — Friday turned out to be a medal-filled opener for both Oil City and Franklin in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships held at the Spire Institute. The Oilers earned five medals overall and the Knights had four.

In the team standings after six events on Friday, Oil City’s boys are third and the girls are ninth while Franklin’s boys sit in fourth place and the girls are 10th.

Oil City’s day got off to a rousing start as the boys 200 medley relay, which was seeded sixth, missed breaking a 1984 team record by just two one-hundredths of a second and finished fourth with a time of 1:43.17. The relay’s previous best time was 1:47.8.

“Those guys just blew us away, it was very much unexpected,” Oil City coach Eric Smith said of the foursome of Bob Wheeler, Sam Smith, Connor Malek and Garrett Morse. “They set the tone for the entire day.”

The same could be said for the Franklin boys 200 medley relay team of Kye Winslow, Nate Pfennigwerth, Camden Smith and Ethan Nightingale, which earned a bronze medal with a third-place finish in 1:41.43.

“They dropped 3.19 as a group and they moved into ninth of the Top 10 list,” Franklin coach Charlie Smith said. “Camden also broke his own butterfly split record with a 22.98.”

In the girls 200 freestyle, Oil City’s Emily Russell finished eighth and Franklin’s Ellie Coyer was 24th.

“Emily came out a little quick at the start, but still swam a good race,” Eric Smith said.

“Ellie had some freshman jitters,” Charlie Smith said. “She swims in the 500 free (today) and I expect her to be much calmer.”

Four Oilers competed in the boys 200 free with Logan Rakow getting a medal for his sixth-place time of 1:50.66, which was a personal best. Morse was ninth and also had a best time (1:55.17) while Jacob Wenner was 19th and Clae Thompson was 21st. Franklin freshman Dathan Weaver was 18th and dropped 3.14 seconds off his seed time.

Next up was the 200 individual medley and six Oilers and both Knights posted lifetime-best times.

Franklin’s Alaina Brown (second) and Oil City’s Kallie Smith (fifth) medaled in the girls I.M. Brown, who also was the district runner-up last year, earned another silver with a time of 2:12.39, which also moved her up a spot to second on the Top 10 list at Franklin. Kallie Smith swam a personal-best 2:17.65. Oil City’s Madyson Kissell (13th) and Brea Fennick (19th) also had best times in the girls race.

In the boys 200 I.M., Malek medaled by finishing sixth in 2:09.03. Wheeler (2:11.27) was close behind in eighth place while Sam Smith (2:17.33) wound up 13th. Like Wheeler, Franklin’s Winslow moved up three places from his seeding and finished ninth (2:11.74), dropping 6.87 seconds in the process.

Perhaps the most thrilling individual event on Day 1 was the boys 50 freestyle as Oil City’s Caleb Stover and Franklin’s Pfennigwerth fittingly settled their year-long, back-and-forth battle by finishing in a tie for second place with times of 22.25. And, they were outtouched by a mere one one-hundredth of a second (less than a blink of the eye).

“Nathan really had a strong finish, which helped him catch Caleb,” Charlie Smith said. “Those two have had some great races this year and this was another one.”

Oil City’s Charlie Motter just missed out on a medal by placing seventh in 22.92 while Franklin’s Nightingale was 13th and Andrew Young was 15th.

Sydni Hoobler was 25th in the girls 50 free.

Camden Smith broke Franklin’s school record in the 100 butterfly. His time of 51.61 shattered the previous mark of 52.88, which was set in 2013 by Andy Frederick. Oil City’s Logan Richar also broke into Oil City’s Top 10 leaderboard by finishing 10th in 1:04.7 and knocking Stover off the list.

Franklin’s Logan Stumpf was 25th in the girls 100 fly, finishing with a personal-best time of 1:12.75.

The last event of Day 1 was the 200 freestyle relay, and it was Oil City’s boys that stole the spotlight by setting a team record with a time of 1:30.50. The record-setting foursome included Stover, Motter, Morse and Rakow. The old mark of 1:31.68 had stood since 1998 when Adam Clifford, John Chevalier, Nick Sterner and Dave Wilson turned the trick.

Franklin’s 200 boys 200 free relay of Nightingale, Bryson Watson, Weaver and Young finished 11th in 1:38.54 and all four had lifetime-best splits.

Oil City’s girls 200 free relay placed fifth with a time of 1:44.28. That group consisted of Fennick, Russell, Kissell and Smith. Franklin’s quartet of Brown, Ally Wilson, Coyer and Hoobler were 10th in 1:49.09.

“Overall, we had very few swims where we didn’t meet or exceed our expectations,” Charlie Smith said of Franklin’s swimmers. “I couldn’t ask for any more from these kids.”

“Day 1 was all we expected and we’re going to try and ride the wave and keep on rolling (today),” Eric Smith said of his Oilers. “I think we have some good opportunities to get into the final Field of 32 at the state meet.”

Action will continue today at the Spire Institute beginning at 1 p.m.

