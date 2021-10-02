Oilers, Knox run past Knights, 54-8

Heading into Friday night’s Region 5 rivalry football game at Franklin High School, the Knights’ coaching staff knew the one thing their team needed to do to have any chance of beating Oil City was to stop star running back Ethen Knox from having a big impact on the matchup.
However, the Oilers’ talented sophomore wrecked those plans as he ran for a single-game school record 473 yards and scored five touchdowns in leading Oil City to a 54-8 win over their biggest rival on Franklin’s Senior Night.
“You want to win every game you play, but getting a victory over Franklin is a little extra special,” Oil City head coach Dan York said.
Coach Matt Turk’s Knights (1-5 overall, 1-3 R 5) came out with a little different approach on their first series of the game as they looked to pass the ball against the Oilers’ staunch defense.
After quarterback Hunter Marsteller connected with Cole Buckley on a seven-yard toss and with Carson Wible on an 11-yard pass for a first down, the Knights were held to only three yards on their next three plays and had to punt.
The Oilers (3-2, 3-1) didn’t change their game plan at all as Knox set the tone on the team’s first drive as he carried once for five yards before breaking free on an 87-yard sprint to the end zone. He also ran in the ensuing conversion run for an 8-0 advantage.
Franklin didn’t have any luck on its second series and turned the ball over on downs, giving the Oilers the ball at their own 44. Knox then broke off a 31-yard run to set up Carl Chelton’s one-yard burst to paydirt. Chelton followed with the conversion run to give OC a 16-0 edge.
The Knights were forced to punt after only three plays on their next series, but Nate Pfennigwerth’s punt put OC back at their own 21. It didn’t matter, though, as the Oilers responded with their best drive of the half, a 10-play, 79-yard effort that was capped off with a 44-yard run to the end zone from Knox. Dane Ley then connected with Chelton on the conversion pass for a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Knights didn’t have much success for the rest of the first half as they got only one first down in their final three series and tossed an interception.
With Oil City’s defense keeping the Knights’ in check, the Oilers were able to add two more touchdowns to their first-half haul and sported a 40-0 lead at the break.
Knox, who amassed 338 yards on 24 carries in the opening two quarters, was the culprit on both of OC’s scores as he punctuated an eight-play drive with a 13-yard jaunt to paydirt before adding a five-yard TD run to finish off a six-play series.
After receiving the ball to start the second half, Oil City looked to be in business as Knox took off down the sideline for a 51-yard run, but he coughed up the pigskin and Franklin’s Darrius Graham jumped on it to thwart the threat.
The Knights responded with their best series of the game to date as they drove to the OC 23, but two runs for minus four yards and two incomplete passes foiled the scoring opportunity.
Knox, however, made up for his turnover as he followed a 10-yard holding penalty on Chelton’s run with an 80-yard sprint down the sideline to the end zone for his fifth score of the game. Fullback Kevin Pearsall followed with the conversion run for a 48-0 advantage.
Franklin avoided the shutout on their next series as Wyatt Bell got things started with a 24-yard kickoff return that gave the Knights the ball at their own 43. After Marsteller connected on passes of seven yards to Jackson Ewing and 28 yards to Toby Sanchez, Bell then finished off the scoring drive with a nine-yard run on a reverse. Marsteller then hooked up with Ewing for the conversion pass to put the score at 48-8 with 3:25 left in the third frame.
The Oilers had one more scoring drive left in them and it started on the 50 after the Knights’ attempt at an onside kick went out of bounds. Pearsall had three carries for 16 yards and Chelton had two runs for 22 yards to set up Kyle Beichner’s nine-yard gallop into the end zone. The PAT kick was no good and the final score was set at 54-8.
Oil City, which only attempted one pass, gained 585 yards on the ground with Knox doing most of the legwork. Chelton finished with 43 yards on nine carries while he also intercepted a pass on defense. Beichner added 33 yards on seven totes.
Franklin was limited to 161 yards of total offense with Marsteller completing 10-of-18 passes for 112 yards and one interception. Buckley ended with three grabs for 36 yards, Wible had two for 22 and Sanchez had one catch for 28 yards. Sanchez was the team’s leading rusher with six carries for 23 yards.
Both teams will hit the road in Region 5 play next week as Oil City treks to Warren while Franklin travels to Meadville.