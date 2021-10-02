Oilers, Knox run past Knights, 54-8

Heading into Friday night’s Region 5 rivalry football game at Franklin High School, the Knights’ coaching staff knew the one thing their team needed to do to have any chance of beating Oil City was to stop star running back Ethen Knox from having a big impact on the matchup.

However, the Oilers’ talented sophomore wrecked those plans as he ran for a single-game school record 473 yards and scored five touchdowns in leading Oil City to a 54-8 win over their biggest rival on Franklin’s Senior Night.

“You want to win every game you play, but getting a victory over Franklin is a little extra special,” Oil City head coach Dan York said.

Coach Matt Turk’s Knights (1-5 overall, 1-3 R 5) came out with a little different approach on their first series of the game as they looked to pass the ball against the Oilers’ staunch defense.

After quarterback Hunter Marsteller connected with Cole Buckley on a seven-yard toss and with Carson Wible on an 11-yard pass for a first down, the Knights were held to only three yards on their next three plays and had to punt.

The Oilers (3-2, 3-1) didn’t change their game plan at all as Knox set the tone on the team’s first drive as he carried once for five yards before breaking free on an 87-yard sprint to the end zone. He also ran in the ensuing conversion run for an 8-0 advantage.

Franklin didn’t have any luck on its second series and turned the ball over on downs, giving the Oilers the ball at their own 44. Knox then broke off a 31-yard run to set up Carl Chelton’s one-yard burst to paydirt. Chelton followed with the conversion run to give OC a 16-0 edge.

The Knights were forced to punt after only three plays on their next series, but Nate Pfennigwerth’s punt put OC back at their own 21. It didn’t matter, though, as the Oilers responded with their best drive of the half, a 10-play, 79-yard effort that was capped off with a 44-yard run to the end zone from Knox. Dane Ley then connected with Chelton on the conversion pass for a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Knights didn’t have much success for the rest of the first half as they got only one first down in their final three series and tossed an interception.

With Oil City’s defense keeping the Knights’ in check, the Oilers were able to add two more touchdowns to their first-half haul and sported a 40-0 lead at the break.

Knox, who amassed 338 yards on 24 carries in the opening two quarters, was the culprit on both of OC’s scores as he punctuated an eight-play drive with a 13-yard jaunt to paydirt before adding a five-yard TD run to finish off a six-play series.

After receiving the ball to start the second half, Oil City looked to be in business as Knox took off down the sideline for a 51-yard run, but he coughed up the pigskin and Franklin’s Darrius Graham jumped on it to thwart the threat.

The Knights responded with their best series of the game to date as they drove to the OC 23, but two runs for minus four yards and two incomplete passes foiled the scoring opportunity.

Knox, however, made up for his turnover as he followed a 10-yard holding penalty on Chelton’s run with an 80-yard sprint down the sideline to the end zone for his fifth score of the game. Fullback Kevin Pearsall followed with the conversion run for a 48-0 advantage.

Franklin avoided the shutout on their next series as Wyatt Bell got things started with a 24-yard kickoff return that gave the Knights the ball at their own 43. After Marsteller connected on passes of seven yards to Jackson Ewing and 28 yards to Toby Sanchez, Bell then finished off the scoring drive with a nine-yard run on a reverse. Marsteller then hooked up with Ewing for the conversion pass to put the score at 48-8 with 3:25 left in the third frame.

The Oilers had one more scoring drive left in them and it started on the 50 after the Knights’ attempt at an onside kick went out of bounds. Pearsall had three carries for 16 yards and Chelton had two runs for 22 yards to set up Kyle Beichner’s nine-yard gallop into the end zone. The PAT kick was no good and the final score was set at 54-8.

Oil City, which only attempted one pass, gained 585 yards on the ground with Knox doing most of the legwork. Chelton finished with 43 yards on nine carries while he also intercepted a pass on defense. Beichner added 33 yards on seven totes.

Franklin was limited to 161 yards of total offense with Marsteller completing 10-of-18 passes for 112 yards and one interception. Buckley ended with three grabs for 36 yards, Wible had two for 22 and Sanchez had one catch for 28 yards. Sanchez was the team’s leading rusher with six carries for 23 yards.

Both teams will hit the road in Region 5 play next week as Oil City treks to Warren while Franklin travels to Meadville.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+4
Oilers, Knox run past Knights, 54-8
Free

Oilers, Knox run past Knights, 54-8

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Heading into Friday night’s Region 5 rivalry football game at Franklin High School, the Knights’ coaching staff knew the one thing their team needed to do to have any chance of beating Oil City was to stop star running back Ethen Knox from having a big impact on the matchup.

Union to dismiss students early today due to virus
Free

Union to dismiss students early today due to virus

Union High School will dismiss students at 11 a.m. today due to "several positive cases of Covid which have resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions," according to Superintendent John Kimmel. The high school will be operating remotely Monday, Tuesday, a…

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-30-21

Girls volleyball: Franklin 3, Slippery Rock 1; Hickory 3, Oil City 0; Rocky Grove 3, Jamestown 0; Clarion 3, Karns City 0; A-C Valley 3, Redbank Valley 1; C-L 3, Keystone 1; CLA 3, Chautauqua Christian 1 Girls soccer: Warren 10, Oil City 1; Harbor Creek 8, Franklin 0 Girls tennis: Wilmington…

+5
Parents help each other cope with cancer's toll
Free

Parents help each other cope with cancer's toll

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

As September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, draws to a close, several parents who have lost their children to cancer are on a mission to see that their kids aren’t forgotten and to raise awareness for childhood cancer all year long.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-29-21

SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 6, Titusville 1; North East 18, Oil City 1; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Clarion-Limestone 3, Franklin 0; Moniteau 3, North Clarion 0; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS TENNIS: (Doubleheader) Match #1 Oil City 5, Kennedy Catholic 0; Match #2 Oil City 5, Kennedy Catholic 0

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-28-21

Girls volleyball: Maplewood 3, Oil City 0; Sharpsville 3, Franklin 0; Rocky Grove 3, Mercer 0; Cranberry 3, Keystone 1; Clarion 3, C-L 0; A-C Valley 3, Moniteau 1; CLA 3, CCSI 0 Girls soccer: Meadville 0, Oil City 0; Fort LeBoeuf 13, Franklin 0 Girls Tennis: Sharon 4, Oil City 1

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-27-21

Girls volleyball: Union 3, Oil City 2; Franklin 3, Cranberry 2; Venango Catholic 3, Forest Area 0; Keystone 3, Redbank Valley 1 Boys soccer: Oil City 4, Corry 2; Franklin 3, Fort LeBoeuf 2 Girls tennis: Punxsutawney 4, Oil City 3

PennDOT updates Route 8 southbound detour
Free

PennDOT updates Route 8 southbound detour

The southbound lanes of Route 8 are open from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

2 die in vehicle fire on Interstate 80
Free

2 die in vehicle fire on Interstate 80

  • Updated

Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea.

Free

St. Petersburg/Emlenton exit closed

Interstate 80 exit 45, eastbound (Route 478: St. Petersburg/Emlenton) is closed for concrete patching. The estimated time to reopen is 6 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Free

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot available

HARRISBURG —The state Department of Health today announced a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

+2
Wildlife photography contest winners announced
Free

Wildlife photography contest winners announced

Nancy Hunt, of Pleasantville, and Ed Atts, of Utica, won the Wildlife Photography contest. Their photos were selected from 155 submissions. Both winners received a $50 Dunham’s Sports gift card. To view all of the photos entered, visit The Derrick’s Facebook page or www.thederrick.com/gallery.

+2
All heroes recognized
Free

All heroes recognized

Chaplain Sandy Lewis, chaplain of Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, led the inaugural Firefighter Memorial and Honor Service Sunday afternoon.

+2
Oilers slip past Huskies
Free

Oilers slip past Huskies

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

After three quarters of forgettable football, Oil City came alive when it mattered most — and on Homecoming, no less — as the Oilers scored all of their points in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-13 victory over Harbor Creek in a Region 5 thriller at the Oil Field on Friday night.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-24-21

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Franklin 23, Conneaut Area 16; Oil City 14, Harbor Creek 13; St. Marys 42, Central Clarion 39; Keystone 29, Bucktail 12; Redbank Valley 51, Brockway 0; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41, Elk County Catholic 0; Moniteau 44, Bradford 38; Karns City 41, Brookville 7; Grove …

+2
DeBence adds new musical delights
Free

DeBence adds new musical delights

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

DeBence Antique Music World will have free admission over Applefest weekend, showcasing several new developments at the museum.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-17-21

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Brookville 40, Central Clarion 14; Slippery Rock 34, Grove City 7; Sharon 23, Oil City 0; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 42, Otto-Eldred 0; Karns City 44, Moniteau 6; Cochranton 34, Eisenhower 13

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-14-21

Girls volleyball: Sharpsville 3, Oil City 0; Union 3, Cranberry 0; C-L 3, Venango Catholic 0; Keystone 3, Karns City 0; CLA 3, Victory Christian 2 Girls soccer: Warren 13, Oil City 0; Harbor Creek 6, Franklin 1 Girls tennis: Oil City 4, Greenville 1

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-13-21

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Grove City 3, Franklin 0; Oil City 3, Union 1; Keystone 3, Venango Catholic 0; Slippery Rock Homeschoolers 3, Christian Life Academy 0

Accident closes portion of Route 322
Free

Accident closes portion of Route 322

  • Updated

A multivehicle accident at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township this morning has forced the closure of a portion of Route 322.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.