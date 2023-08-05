The warm sun shone down and a pleasant breeze was in the air Friday as members of the Oil City Oilers marching band practiced at Pioneer Flats in Two Mile Run County Park.
The band has spent all week preparing for its new school year show, “Starstruck”, which will feature performances of “Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay, “All Star” by Smash Mouth and “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic.
Oil City High School band director Dan Cartwright said that for the first time during his time at Oil City the band has 100 students participating.
“It’s been growing since COVID. The kids work hard,” Cartwright said.
On Friday, the students went over marching fundamentals and practiced their instruments in sections and as a whole band.
In the afternoon, the band members got a break to swim and explore the park.
“It’s about team building too, though the kids probably don’t realize it,” Cartwright said. “From now through the end of November we will be spending a lot of time together.”
Football games, band festivals, parades and other events keep the band hopping during the school year.
The band camp ended with the band’s preview show Friday evening at Pioneer Flats.
Cartwrights said the Oilers’ first football game this year is a home game in less than three weeks on Aug. 25, so the band is very focused on both its pre-game and halftime shows.
Marching at Pioneer Flats for the last day of band camp began in 2020 when no one knew in the summer if the Oilers band would have a chance to perform that year because of COVID, Cartwright said.
The venue and preview show in the evening worked out so well that it has been a staple of every band camp since, Cartwright said.