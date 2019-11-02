For the second year in a row, Oil City High School's football team is the District 10 Class 5A champion.
But, it didn't come easy against a stout Meadville defense on a bitterly cold Friday night at the Franklin High School field as coach Dan York's Oilers used a 36-yard field goal from Max Latona on the last play of the first half and a 20-yard touchdown pass from Noah Petro to JT Stahlman late in the third quarter to squeak out a 9-7 victory over the Bulldogs and remain D-10 champs for the second consecutive season.
"It's fantastic," York said of his Oilers winning another D-10 title. "It's fantastic for the kids and it's fantastic for the school and the community."
The Oilers and Bulldogs met back in Week 7 with the Oilers prevailing by a 34-33 score after a successful two-point attempt late in the game gave Oil City the win. But, this playoff semfinal matchup played out much differently with the defenses for both teams ruling the field for most of the game.
Oil City limited Meadville's high-octane running game to only 132 yards on 40 carries and forced three turnovers, two of which ultimately led to all nine of the Oilers' points. The task was especially difficult considering Oil City had to do it without the services of leading tackler Brayden Crocker, who missed the game with an injury.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs' defense was also quite stingy as they held Oil City's prolific running attack to 182 yards on 45 carries and 236 total yards while also forcing five punts.
"There was a little more defense," York said. "The first time we played them it was offense, but tonight it was defense. I'm proud of our defense. Meadville is a tough team. Coming into this game without Crocker was unbelievable. I didn't know how we were going to slow them down."
Both defenses came into this matchup primed and ready to play, but it was Oil City's defense that stepped up first after Meadville received the opening kickoff and took possession at their own 25.
After three running plays gained 10 yards and a first down, Hayden Parks was stopped for no gain before Dakota Cole stepped in front of a Landon Beck pass for an interception, giving the Oilers the ball at the 50.
However, after Holden Stahl opened Oil City's first drive witha 17-yard gain, the Oilers' offense stalled after three more plays and they were forced to punt with Latona's kick pinning the Bulldogs back at their own four-yard line.
The Bulldogs could not find any traction, though and were forced to punt after running only three plays, giving the Oilers prime field position at the Meadville 48.
Oil City looked to be in business as they marched down to the Meadville 16 in seven plays, but the drive came to a halt as three running plays netted only four yards, setting up a fourth-and-6 at the 12. The Oilers decided to try a field goal, but Latona's 29-yard attempt was off the mark, keeping the game scoreless early in the second period.
After both teams traded punts, the Bulldogs looked ready to pounce with their fourth series of the first half as they drove from the OC 44 down to the five-yard line, but facing a fourth-and-2. The snap, however, was fumbled by quarterback Landon Beck and Petro jumped on the ball, giving the Oilers the ball back at theor own nine-yard line.
The turnover brought some life to Oil City's offense as they used a 17-yard run by Petro on a fourth-and-1 play to drive down to the Meadville 19 in nine plays. With only seconds left on the first-half clock, Latona attempted his second kick of the game, but this time it went straight through the uprights, giving Oil City a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Both offenses picked up a little in the third quarter as each team found the end zone for the only time in the game. But, it was the Bulldogs who struck first after forcing Oil City to punt after their first series of the third quarter.
After another stellar punt by Latona pinned Meadville back at their own two-yard line, Meadville cashed in three plays later. Beck tossed a pass down the right side of the field and Parks leaped over a falling Oiler defender to come away with the catch and sprinted the rest of the way down the field to complete the 96-yard TD strike. Sam Burchard followed with the ensuing PAT for a 7-3 advantage with 7:04 left in the third.
The Oilers were unable to respond with their next series after a holding penalty set them back, but the defense came through with a big play to set up Oil City's only touchdown of the game.
With Meadville facing a third-and-16 at their own 20, Beck handed off to Chandler Edwards for an inside run, but he fumbled the ball away and Mario Fontanazza was there to pounce on the football, giving Oil City possession at the Meadville 20.
The Oilers needed only one play to take advantage of the miscue as Stahl pitched the ball to Petro, and he proceeded to fire a pass to Stahlman all alone in the front of the end zone. Latona's PAT kick failed, however, and the Oilers were ahead 9-7 with 2:16 left in the third.
But, that would be all the scoring for the rest of the game as Oil City stopped the Bulldogs on their final two drives of the game. The first series came to an end at the OC 24 as Beck's fourth-and-3 run was stopped a yard short while the second ended in a punt from the 50.
With a pair of timeouts left to work with, the Bulldogs were hoping to pin the Oilers deep and get the ball back with time to spare. But, Burchard's punt from the 50 sailed into the end zone, giving OC the ball at their own 20 with 4:48 left on the clock.
The Oilers made sure Meadville did not get the ball back as Petro broke off runs of 10, 1 and 6 yards before Stahl broke loose for a 22-yard scamper. But, the game-clinching run came on a fourth-and-1 at the Bulldogs' 32 as Petro broke off a 31-yard run down to the 1, and the Oilers were able to kneel on the ball and run out the clock.
Oil City will face Holidaysburg in a PIAA sub-regional game next weekend with the date, site and time to be determined.