Oilers slip past Huskies

After three quarters of forgettable football, Oil City came alive when it mattered most — and on Homecoming, no less — as the Oilers scored all of their points in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-13 victory over Harbor Creek in a Region 5 thriller at the Oil Field on Friday night.

“We buckled down a little bit,” Oil City head coach Dan York said of his team coming through when it mattered most. “They showed us different fronts defensively, and we tried to get it figured out at halftime exactly what we needed to do, and we changed our blocking scheme, and that’s basically all we did.”

And it worked.

Trailing 7-0 late in the third quarter, the Oilers (2-2) began a drive on their own 28 and used runs of 18, six, four and seven yards from Ethen Knox to push the ball down to the Huskies 37. That’s when Carl Chelton received his first carry of the night, and it came on the first play of the fourth quarter. He made the most of it, taking a toss right and sprinting past the defense for a 37-yard touchdown jaunt. Chelton then ran in the 2-point conversion to give OC the 8-7 lead with 11:51 left in the game.

The lead didn’t last long, though, as Harbor Creek’s Matt Cassidy picked up the ensuing kickoff at his own 20 and took it to the house up the left sideline. The Huskies (1-4) went for two also, but came up short, and that would prove pivotal in the final outcome.

The Oilers next drive began at their own 9-yard line and Knox would carry the ball six straight times for 27 yards, but a personal foul on OC put them in an eventual four-and-six situation, forcing a punt.

The punt attempt was botched and punter Kevin Pearsall tried to scramble for the first down but came up three yards short. Fortunately for OC, Pearsall’s facemask was grabbed, adding five yards to the end of the run and resulting in a first down.

Two plays later, from their own 35, Oiler quarterback Dane Ley attempted a pass down the middle that went over his receiver’s head as he was being hit by a Harbor Creek defender. The hit was called for targeting before an unsportsmanlike conduct call was also added on. That resulted in 30 yards of penalties for the Huskies and pushed OC down to the HC 35.

The Oilers capitalized four plays later when Knox — who finished with 226 yards on 40 carries — took a toss left to paydirt to give OC the 14-13 lead with 3:49 left in the game after the conversion failed.

The Huskies nearly answered, driving down to the OC 25, but on fourth-and-six, Ley picked off HC quarterback Toby Charlton to seal the game.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

