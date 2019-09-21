DuBOIS - Oil City's offense was unstoppable on Friday night at E.J. Mansell Stadium in a Region 7 showdown with DuBois.
As for the Oilers' defense? It was far from unstoppable, but it came up with one big play when it needed to as the the Blue and White escaped the Beavers' den with a 55-54 victory to stay perfect at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the region.
Through the first three quarters of the contest, Oil City and DuBois literally went blow-for-blow, as each team held the ball five times up to that point, with all 10 possessions resulting in touchdowns.
The only difference was that the Beavers (0-5) converted three 2-point conversions while the Oilers were successful on two while adding an extra point into the mix. That left Oil City trailing 36-35 heading into the final quarter.
And what a quarter it was.
The Oilers quickly regained the advantage as Cam Russell took the frame's opening snap 38 yards for touchdown. The conversion attempt came up empty, leaving OC up 41-36.
The Oilers then came up with the game's lone defensive stand as they forced the Beavers into a fourth-and-6 situation from their own 24. DuBois lined up for the punt, but instead opted to fake it. It was a costly mistake as the snap went directly to the up-man, who was almost immediately swarmed by defenders, resulting in a turnover on downs at the Beaver 26.
Two plays later, quarterback Holden Stahl took an option keeper around the right side of the defense and raced to the end zone for a 24-yard TD. Noah Petro added the conversion run to make it 49-36 with 10:05 left in the game.
The cushion didn't last for long, though, as the DuBois offense got back on track with its ensuing possession - an eight-play, 57-yard march that was capped off by a Michael Eisman TD.
That pulled the Beavers back to within a touchdown at 49-42, and it was also at that point that the Oiler offense made its lone mistake of the game, and an extremely costly one at that.
On the fourth play of OC's next drive, Petro mishandled a toss in the backfield and saw the ball squirt away from him. DuBois' Brandon Bennett was there to scoop up the pigskin and race 57 yards to daylight to pull the Beavers back to within one, 49-48, after an unsuccessful conversion.
With 4:36 still left in the game, that left the Blue and White with plenty of time to add another score, and it did on a six-play drive that culminated in a 49-yard sprint to paydirt by Russell.
Another failed conversion left the lead at seven, 55-48, and with 1:59 still on the clock, the Oilers were far from being out of the woods.
With the Beavers beginning their final possession of the game at their own 39, they promptly chewed up 21 yards on the ground before a pair of pass completions moved them up to the OC 23.
That was when quarterback Alex Kovalyak lobbed a pass into the back right corner of the endzone. Beaver wideout Dale Kot went up for the ball, and so did Oiler defensive back Dakota Cole. They both got their hands on the ball, but it was Kot that ripped it away and come down for the TD.
That left the game hanging on the final 2-point conversion attempt of the game.
The Beavers went with some deception as wide receiver Zach Shilala went in motion in front of quarterback Kovalyak, who was in the shotgun. But, instead of continuing in motion, Shilala abruptly pulled up behind the center, took the snap and attempt to plunge across the goal line. Oil City's defense was ready, though, as they stonewalled the ballcarrier and secured the victory.
The Oilers had three different backs cross 100 yards in the game, led by Petro's 206 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries. Russell added 123 yards and two TDs on just eight totes while Brayden Crocker finished with 100 yards and two scores on 11 chances. Stahl added 64 yards and two TDs on his 10 attempts while also throwing for a touchdown to Max Latona.