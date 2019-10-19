SLIPPERY ROCK - For the first time in 21 years, Oil City's football team capped off an undefeated season Friday night with a hard-fought 28-17 victory on the road over Slippery Rock.
The non-region win leaves the Oilers at 9-0 on the season as they prepare to head into next weekend's District 10 Class 4A playoffs.
"It feels very good," Oil City head coach Dan York said of having a zero in the loss column. "I'm glad they did it. I'm very proud of the kids. We had a great year last year and we were missing a couple of kids from that team, and we didn't know if these guys were going to step up. Well, guess what? They stepped up."
Both squads came out firing on all cylinders in the first quarter.
Oil City took the opening possession at its own 20-yard line and, after a pair of minimal rushing attempts, senior standout running back Noah Petro took a toss play 76 yards to the house without being touched. Max Latona added the extra point, and just like that, the Oilers had a 7-0 lead just 88 seconds into the game.
Slippery Rock (4-5) wasn't about to back down, though, as it began the ensuing drive at its own 45 and used runs of 16, 15 and 12 yards from quarterback Vito Pilosi to set up a one-yard plunge by tailback Nathan Hyatt. After a Nathaniel Willison point-after, the score sat at 7-all with 7:26 left in the opening frame.
That left plenty of time for both offenses to score again, especially when you consider OC's next drive only took 16 seconds off the clock.
That's how long it took fullback Brayden Crocker to sprint 80 yards - also untouched - to daylight. That put the Oilers' back up seven after another Latona PAT.
But, once again, the Rockets responded with a more time-consuming drive.
Taking over at its own 34, Slippery Rock needed seven plays to move 24 yards before picking up the remaining 42 on a bubble screen to slotback David Duffalo that saw him catch the ball well behind the line of scrimmage before breaking several tackles on his way up the sideline. Willison added another extra point to deadlock the score again, this time at 14-all.
After that, both squads slowed down considerably on offense as OC's next possession stalled quickly before Dakota Cole picked off Pilosi to thwart the Rockets' ensuing chance.
The majority of the second quarter followed suit unitl the Oilers' final possession of the half, which began at their own 42 with just 1:20 left before the break.
Fullback Zac Kiefer opened the drive with a 21-yard run before quarterback Holden Stahl connected with JT Stahlman for 32-yard pass play that moved OC down to the Rockets' 5-yard line.
Petro picked up four of those yards before Stahl capped it off with a QB keeper that gave OC a 21-14 lead heading into halftime after Latona's PAT.
"Absolutely it was big," York said of grabbing a lead just before the break. "That pass from Holden to Stahlman was big. We've been hitting the post (pattern) so long all year, so we ran a post-corner, and the defender actually turned to go on the post."
That score loomed especially large when you consider that neither offense could gain traction coming out of the half.
Both sides saw several drives come up empty while also exchanging lost fumbles in the frame.
The scoreboard would be cracked again until early in the fourth when Willison booted a 34-yard field goal that pulled Slippery Rock to within 21-17 with 9:46 remaining in the contest.
That seemed to spark some urgency in the Oiler offense as it quickly responded on the next drive, once again using the big play to its advantage.
Taking over at their own 33, the Oilers got a pair of three-yard runs from Petro before Stahl found Stahlman for a 17-yard gain. That set up Petro's third rush of the drive, this one didn't stop after three yards though. Instead, it went 44 yards to the end zone. A fourth Latona extra point made it 28-17 and provided OC with breathing room to coast to the win.
Petro finished with 192 yards and two TDs on 25 carries while Crocker added 93 yards and a score on just four runs.
Stahl completed 5-of-8 passes for 98 yards, with the three of those completions going to Stahlman for 80 yards.
Pilosi paced the Rockets with 119 yards on the ground on 21 carries while adding 79 yards through the air on 7-of-12 passing.