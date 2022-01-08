Old Man Winter might be a bit sleepy this season, but he woke up Friday with a flurry of snow to remind us it’s really January, and a new year.
Snow fell Thursday night and Friday, and the National Weather Service reported between one and a half and two inches in the tri-county area.
Temperatures hovered around a chilly 20 degrees throughout the day Friday.
A few adventurous souls braved the cold to shovel the white flakes from sidewalks, spread salt and care for their pets.
Today is expected to be sunny and warmer, but still cold, with a high of 31, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday’s high is expected to hit 40, but there is a 100% chance of rain late Saturday night and Sunday morning.
But the rain won’t last, and Sunday night temperatures will drop to a low of 18, according to the Weather Service.
The cold returns Monday and Tuesday with highs only in the teens or low 20s and a chance of snow Monday afternoon. But by Wednesday the highs will climb back up to the mid 30s and continue in that range through next Saturday.
— By Laura O’Neil