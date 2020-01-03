Old photo prompts look back at major 1914 snowstorm here

An old black and white photograph invariably catches one's attention for a minute or two.
One of hundreds of pictures filed in the Oil City Heritage Society's rooms upstairs in the Oil City Library recently drew a fleeting glance from local history enthusiasts Kay Dawson and Dave Heinzer.
It is a photograph of an imposing three-story home, people standing out front of it and large snow drifts.
Three sparse bits of information accompany the photograph. It was taken on Sunday, Jan. 4, 1914. The photographer was Harry Gruber of Oil City. A small handwritten scribble notes "20 in. snow."
The lack of more detail stirred up questions: Who lived in that house? Where was it located? Was the hefty amount of snow the reason the photographer snapped the picture?
"This picture was in an old photo album that someone dropped off at the library," said Dawson. "There are two signs on the house - one that says 'furnished rooms' and the other a 'for sale' sign. Other than that, there is just no other information about this photograph."
It was the date - and lots of snow - that prompted a search of newspaper microfilm to wiggle out a bit more information.
What came out of scrolling through the early January 1914 records was a nostalgic look at how a prosperous community - Oil City - coped with a huge snowstorm that greeted the 1914 new year.
The storm moves east
A page one article in The Derrick reported a dangerous Jan. 1 storm in the West. The headline read: "Wide area in California damaged and traffic is demoralised - people flee for their lives." Flooding reached catastrophic levels.
Not so in western Pennsylvania where "the New Year of 2014 was ushered in smilingly - the sun was shining brightly but the warmth of its rays was not sufficient to take the bracing wintry chill out of the air," noted a Friday, Jan. 2, news brief. However, there was a bit of snow on the ground.
"The popular winter sports of coasting, sleighing and skating were enjoyed. Most of the coasting thoroughfares were thronged with happy boys and girls who dodged past telegraph poles, street cars and vehicles with an alacrity that made pedestrians hold their breath," reported The Derrick, adding an item that skating was available on Oil Creek since the Allegheny River was only partially frozen over.
On Saturday, Jan. 3, the daily newspaper carried no weather-related stories.
That changed dramatically two days later.
"Heaviest snow in years is reported" blared The Derrick headline on Monday, Jan. 5, 1914. A steady 24-hour storm dropped two feet of snow across much of western Pennsylvania. Just below the article was a news item that promised "More snow coming, moving from West Coast to the Great Lakes."
While not a record-setter, the Jan. 4, 1914, snowstorm would go in the books as the fourth largest daily snowfall for January in the U.S. Oil City officially recorded two feet of snow for the day.
The community responds
Here's a look at how the city coped with the snowstorm:
-- Heavy snow described as "heavy, wet, and pulpy" caused "hundreds" of roofs to collapse in the city, reported the paper. The city hired men to help residents and business owners shovel off their roofs.
-- "Thousands of shade trees were damaged or downed ... (they) look like they encountered a cyclone," reported the paper. The city hired local men, too, to help remove trees and limbs from streets and sidewalks.
-- Wires were snapped throughout the city. The Bell Telephone Co. reported long distance service was "badly crippled" while the Western Union Telegraph Co. was described in print as having "met the situation with resourcefulness and ... re-established all communication by 6 p.m."
-- The city dispatched its crews to man "electric street sweepers and ploughs" on city streets but, despite the efforts, most remained inpassable for at least two days. The priority areas for creating snow-cleared pathways were sidewalks and "and the city's many steps" throughout the neighborhoods.
-- Vehicular traffic was at a standstill . The newspaper praised "the Overland and Bowen garage taxicab services for being a boon to this community" by providing emergency services. Horse-drawn sleighs, too, were pressed into service. One daily routine remained unchanged - "dairymen are using their horses and wagons" to deliver milk on time to customers, noted the newspaper.
-- Area farm owners stepped up to offer shelter to horses, carriages and their drivers who were stranded away from homes and businesses during the storm.
-- Railroad services were interrupted and that prompted the city to call for volunteers to help clear the tracks within the city.
-- The Derrick reported that Citizens Traction Co., which ran the trolleys and streetcars, "had perhaps the severest physical problems to solve" because of the snow. Cars on the Oil City-to-Franklin line were all on time but in Siverly, noted the news, the streetcars could make it only as far as the Oil Well Supply plant.
There were several minor streetcar derailments with the most dramatic one being at the corner of West First and Central in Oil City.
-- Citizens Traction Co. also took the lead in helping make several city streets passable. "A force of 43 men tramped, three abreast, over many of the streets of Oil City in an effort to pack the loose, shifting frozen snow to such an extent that it would be possible for horses to maintain a footing," wrote the newspaper. "The small army of Citizens Traction men attracted considerable attention."
-- In Franklin, the snow depth was recorded at 18 inches, and while the storm's effects were less than those felt in Oil City, there was what was described as "the heaviest individual loss" from the storm in that community.
Heavy snow collapsed the roof of a two-story brick building at Elk and 13th streets and that sent "several tons of wood and brick into the street." The owner was Charles Lamberton of Oil City.
-- Two days after the storm, The Derrick editorialized this way: "Oil City is always to be depended upon to act promptly in an emergency. On this occasion, the residents showed a public spirit that prevented the results of the storm from having a more serious effect."
-- Much of the snow disappeared in the following days but communities kept a wary eye on area waterways because of the melting snow and potential for flooding,
The next weather event, though, came just 10 days after the snowstorm. It was a major cold snap, with temperatures dropping to minus-15 in Oil City and as low as minus-21 in Titusville on Jan. 14.
Along with the frigid weather came strong winds that blew down dozens of oil derricks throughout the oil patch.
Venango County would not see another major, 20-inch-plus snowstorm over a single day in January until decades later in 1964.