On with the show

Franklin and Rocky Grove high school students are finally getting the chance to share their musical talents exactly one year since their stage lights went dark.

Students will perform "The Theory of Relativity" today and Saturday at 7 p.m. Limited tickets are available for the in-person show as well as for an online live stream at www.showtix4u.com/#streaming.

Anyone interested can look for "Franklin Area School District" in the "Find an Organization" search bar.

"I just realized Saturday will be one year since Broadcast was canceled," senior Clarice Miller told her castmates Wednesday in a voice that conveyed both awe and horror.

The annual Musical Broadcast had been on a 90-year run before it was canceled the day it was scheduled to open last year. School soon followed suit and it seemed to students like it would be a long time before musical performances would happen again.

Students' hopes were renewed in the fall when Franklin choral director Sarah Gilbert announced the district would move forward with a production of "The Theory of Relativity", a musical written about a college physics class that ponders its own individual stories and how they relate to the world.

But schools moved to remote learning once again just one week before the show was set to open, canceling the performance.

"I just didn't think it was going to happen," said senior Tyler Walkowski. "We went on break and I kind of just threw everything into a corner and was like 'maybe'."

Freshman Charlie Showers said she didn't believe students would return to classes at all this year, let alone perform a musical.

"I'm very grateful to be able to do anything at all at this point," she said.

The words grateful and hopeful were ones the students used a lot on Wednesday during a dress rehearsal. For many, this production, even at just 12 cast members and almost no choreography, is a chance to perform for the first time in months.

"I haven't been in a production for six months and that's certainly very different to other years," said senior Gavin Empson, the only Rocky Grove student to participate in the show.

Empson said he's been in a variety of performances put on by both high schools and at the Barrow-Civic Theatre, so not performing is an alien feeling.

"This is the longest I've gone without performing since I was little," sophomore Moravia Beach agreed.

Unsurprisingly, the students said the hardest part of the long, drawn-out process of bringing this musical to life was the constant back and forth of shutdowns and start-ups.

"We worked on it for two months (in the fall) but whenever (the cast) started coming back in the middle of February, I had to quarantine for all of the rehearsals," said sophomore Silas Adams.

Monday was the first day he was able to return to in-person rehearsals after being relegated to "zooming in" to practice.

"That was a huge lifesaver," said Gilbert. "We'd set (the laptop) on a chair and he'd be a part of us."

Junior Grace Turk said one of the strangest parts of practicing for a musical during a pandemic was the lack of physical connection between castmates.

"We're socially distanced, we can't face each other and we can't be too close to each other, so it's really hard to connect with your castmates and get in character when you're all so alone. It's a very individual experience," she said.

That solitude is one of the reasons Gilbert said she chose the musical. She said they needed something that would be "versatile" and not something like "Oklahoma!" or "Anything Goes" that requires a huge cast and intricate dance numbers.

Instead, "The Theory of Relativity" is a fairly stagnant show. Each cast member sits in an assigned seat with a decent sized "bubble" of physical distance surrounding them for the majority of the production.

There is no face-to-face interaction, even with acts that are made up of two or more people. The cast tells the audience the story and mostly - right up until the very end - acts as if the other actors aren't even in the same room.

"It's the perfect musical for COVID, I think," said junior Alyssa Shick.

Another difficult hurdle to overcome for the students was the inability to practice without wearing masks.

"I just think it's so weird to not see anybody's face for like six months and now its the end game of the show and we're allowed to take our masks off. I've had to relearn everyone's faces," said senior Elijah Cowles.

"Nobody looks how I remembered them," Cowles laughed.

Walkowski said the masks were especially hard to try to sing in, specifically when hitting high and low notes, because it was hard to breathe.

Gilbert said that despite all the challenges presented to the cast, she is proud of the way they've come together and "taken ownership" of the show.

"We've talked a lot about process versus product. Is my process worthwhile, does my process have meaning even if I don't get to share this with people," Gilbert said.

The answer is yes, said Gilbert, but she admitted it's better that the students are actually able to perform for an audience.

"They deserve this a million times," she said.

