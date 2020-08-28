HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County subtracted one confirmed case of COVID-19, giving the county a total of 98 cases (89 confirmed and nine probable).
Venango County, the state said, holds at 70 cases (55 confirmed and 15 probable). Forest County stands at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
The state said Crawford County reported two new confirmed cases. The county now has 203 total cases (177 confirmed and 26 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported two additional confirmed cases, pushing the county to 541 total cases (474 confirmed and 67 probable).
The state on Friday reported 835 new statewide positive cases, 215 more than the number of additional cases reported Thursday, raising the total to 131,991 (128,250 confirmed and 3,741 probable). There are 9,526 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Friday marks the 31st consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 108th in the past 117.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide there were 20 additional deaths reported, raising the total to 7,655.
Care facilities
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 20,937 resident cases and 4,458 cases among employees for a total of 25,395 at 925 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
- The state said 18 new deaths were reported Friday from nursing and personal care facilities, raising the statewide total to 5,175.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state is continuing to report a statewide recovery rate of 81%.
- The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 21 and Thursday is 156,317, including 4,216 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,299. Statewide, there have been 1,488,835 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."