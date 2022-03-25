Clarion has been selected to be the next community featured in the WPSU-TV series “Our Town.”
A production team from the Penn State-based PBS station met Wednesday with area residents in the Clarion library.
“The ‘Our Town’ series lets you, the members of the community, tell the story of what makes Clarion special,” said Carolyn Donaldson, the WPSU community engagement manager. “This is a celebration of the things that make Clarion your town.”
The WPSU crew will come to Clarion on April 9 and do on-camera interviews with community members, said Cole Cullen, the station’s creative director. Prior to that date, residents will shoot pictures and videos of the stories they will tell on April 9, Cullen added.
Cullen said WPSU has been doing the “Our Town” series for more than 20 years. This is the second time Clarion has been the subject of the program.
“It helps get the community involved. It is a great production model,” said Cullen. Only two shows in the series are filmed each year.
There is no production cost to the community.
“You just need to be excited about the town and tell us whatever story you want to,” said Cullen. He said the production cost to the station is between $40,000 and $50,000.
About 40 community members took part in a brainstorming session to produce possible story lines for the one-hour program.
Suggestions included “boomerangs” — people who moved out of the area and returned, the history of Clarion’s early furnaces, Clarion University and many others.
Cullen said about 27 stories will be included in the program.
A large portion of Wednesday evening was devoted to training the residents on the basics of shooting a quality videos and still shots.
Cullen said WPSU can provide video cameras but that most people use their phone.
A preview of the program will be held at the Haskell House on May 30. The air date is Thursday, June 9.
“It is a live pledge night and we invite members of the community to come down and answer phones,” Cullen said.
Additional information is on the website wpsu.org/ourtown.