Overnight news

Pittsburgh man dies in Clarion County crash
FARMINGTON — A Pittsburgh man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Clarion County early Saturday evening.
According to Marienville state police, Raymond Michael Komichak, 72, was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed on Route 66, south of McCloskey Road, at about 6 p.m.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Warren County girl's body pulled from river
WARREN — A 2-year-old girl who wandered from her Limestone Township home late Saturday morning was found dead in the Allegheny River later in the day.
The Warren County coroner has preliminarily determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.
According to Warren state police, the girl left her home at about 11 a.m. and walked to an area close to the river near 215 Valley View Lane.
Police said a tracking canine followed the child's scent from her bedroom to an area on the river where it was highly suspected she fell into the high moving water.
Police said the girl's body was recovered about 1 mile south downstream from where the child is suspected to have fallen into the water. She was found in a debris pile with no obvious injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
Police said resources used in the search included a state police helicopter; McKean County tracking canine; state Fish & Boat Commission; fire departments from Tionesta, Hickory and Tidioute; and McKean County Special Operations Group Dive Team, which used a submarine to scan the water and bank of the river.
Police said several volunteers also assisted.
Emlenton man accused of terroristic threats
Franklin state police have accused an Emlenton man of making terroristic threats against five people in Scrubgrass Township early Saturday evening.
Police said four of the victims observed Kevin Tebay, 58, performing a lude act as he stood in a window of a home on Emlenton-Clintonville Road at 6 p.m.
Police said the four victims were offended and concerned, and that the window was in full view of the road.
Police said the four victims informed the homeowner of Tebay's behavior, and then Tebay threatened to kill the homeowner and the other four victims.
Police said Tebay grabbed one of the victims by both arms and shoved her to the ground.
Police said they have obtained a warrant for Tebay's arrest.