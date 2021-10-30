Panthers have fun in mud

WEST SUNBURY — Five minutes into Friday night’s District 9 Football League crossover contest between Keystone and homestanding Moniteau, the players’ numbers were barely visible due to the mud and chewed up turf that resulted from a nearly all-day rain.
By the end of the first quarter, Moniteau’s black jerseys were illegible to those looking on, and, by halftime, the mud had completed its mission and turned the Panthers’ road whites into browns.
By the end of the game, the only white that was visible on either side came from Keystone, and it came in the form of toothy smiles brought on by a 31-13 victory to close out the regular season.
“This was an important game,” Panther head coach Ryan Smith said of his team, which sits at 7-2 heading into the postseason. “We want to keep fine tuning heading into the playoffs... And these are the type of field conditions that we’ll probably have at Keystone next week, so it was good that we got to play in these conditions because its supposed to rain the entire week, but it also allows us to keep fine tuning and putting in new plays, and the guys are executing. We like to fly underneath the radar like we have the whole entire year. These guys just show up, and it’s not about them in the paper or about their name. They want to win as a team, and that’s what you want out of a group of boys.”
The mud wreaked havoc early on as neither team could gain any traction, literally or figuratively. But, it was the Warriors (1-8) that struck first as they were able to put together a 16-play drive that spanned 70 yards and hit paydirt at the 8:19 mark of the second quarter on a one-yard quarterback keeper from David Dessicino. The PAT made it 7-0.
The Panthers’ offense struggled mightily through the first half, but they finally found a rhythm on their final drive before the midpoint, and it came courtesy of the passing game.
After Tyler Albright pulled down the second of his three first-half interceptions to set up the Panthers at their own 13, quarterback Bret Wingard connected with Zander McHenry for 31 yards. Three plays later, Wingard found Ian Keth on a deep post for 30 more yards, which set up an 18-yard slant for a score from Wingard to McHenry.
The conversion failed, leaving the score at 7-6, but the drive provided a spark that Keystone carried into the second half as they needed just two plays to score after the break.
The first was a botched snap that turned into a 15-yard loss. The second was also a botched snap, but Wingard scooped up the ball and scrambled right. Met by a wall of defenders well behind the line of scrimmage, the QB kept his composure, escaped several would-be tacklers and scrambled back to his left, where he flung the ball to a wide-open Albright, who caught it and sprinted up the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown.
That gave Keystone a 12-7 lead that they would never surrender.
The Warriors were forced to punt on their ensuing drive, but McHenry knocked the ball loose from the punter before scooping it up and returning it to the Moniteau 4. Wingard carried it in from there to make it 18-7.
The Warriors responded with a 21-yard TD pass from Dessicino to Cooper Boozel on the first play of fourth quarter, but the Panthers erased it by needing just one play to score on their next drive — a 57-yard sprint from Wingard.
Keystone added a final TD down the stretch on a two-yard run from McHenry to set the final.