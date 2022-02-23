PennDOT plans vehicle restrictions ahead of storm

HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state On Thursday evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.
Effective at 7 p.m., vehicle restrictions are planned for Interstate 79, from Interstate 80 to Interstate 90, and also the entire length of Interstate 80.
Under the restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on the roadways:
• Tractors without trailers.
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.
• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.
• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.
• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.
• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or alternate traction devices (ATD’s).
• Motorcycles.
PennDOT said restrictions will remain in place until conditions have improved enough to warrant their removal.
PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.
PennDOT will pre-treat roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.