Due to the severity of the continuing winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has updated the speed and vehicle restrictions for interstates in the northwest region.
PennDOT urges drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must travel will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the entire lengths of Interstate 79, Interstate 80 and Interstate 376.
On roads with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roads must move to the right lane.
Tier 4 vehicle restrictions are in place on I-80 in Venango and Mercer counties. On roads with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted.
Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roads while restrictions are in place.
Tier 3 vehicle restrictions are in place on the entire length of I-79 in Mercer, Crawford and Erie counties, and the entire length I-86 and I-90 in Erie County. On roads with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved alternate traction devices.
Check www.511pa.com for updated information on the restrictions in place statewide.