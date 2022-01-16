Due to the severity of the continuing winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has updated the speed and vehicle restrictions for interstates in the northwest region.

PennDOT urges drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must travel will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the entire lengths of Interstate 79, Interstate 80 and Interstate 376.

On roads with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roads must move to the right lane.

Tier 4 vehicle restrictions are in place on I-80 in Venango and Mercer counties. On roads with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roads while restrictions are in place.

Tier 3 vehicle restrictions are in place on the entire length of I-79 in Mercer, Crawford and Erie counties, and the entire length I-86 and I-90 in Erie County. On roads with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved alternate traction devices.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roads while restrictions are in place.

Along with the decreased speed limits, there are also vehicle restrictions on interstates in the northwest region.

Check www.511pa.com for updated information on the restrictions in place statewide.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Winter storm warning issued
Free

Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for most of western Pennsylvania including Venango, Clarion, Mercer, Forest, Jefferson, and Butler counties.

Veterans clinic planned for Cranberry Township
Free

Veterans clinic planned for Cranberry Township

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved a Department of Environmental Protection planning module that will eventually lead to the construction of a Veterans Administration clinic in the township.

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-11-22

Boys Basketball: Franklin 64, Slippery Rock 45; Oil City 61, Fort LeBoeuf 47; Cranberry 63, Forest Area 18; Redbank Valley 64, Venango Catholic 21; Union 50, Moniteau 40; Clarion-Limestone 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47; Karns City 43, Clarion 31; Cambridge Springs 64, Cochranton 59

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-7-22

Boys basketball: Union 52, North Clarion 50; Clarion 84, A-C Valley 35; Cochranton 46, Youngsville 31; Franklin 60, Grove City 30; Karns City 44, Moniteau 37; Venango Catholic 56, Forest Area 22

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-4-22

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 81, Hickory 69; Oil City 60, Conneaut Area 32; Rocky Grove 63, Commodore Perry 20; Grove City 54, Sharon 33; Cochranton 47, Maplewood 20

Veon sworn in as Venango County judge
Free

Veon sworn in as Venango County judge

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

History was made Monday as Marie Veon was sworn as the first female judge in Venango County history during ceremonies at the county courthouse.

Boy's Christmas inflatables also are a display of generosity
Free

Boy's Christmas inflatables also are a display of generosity

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Contributing writer

Another Christmas season is winding down, but 8-year-old Will Cisek’s holiday spirit will continue through his 45-piece-and-counting inflatable Christmas display, which will be on display for a while beyond the start of the new year.

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-28-21

Girls Basketball: Franklin 51, Cranberry 28; Union 42, Rocky Grove 25; Karns City 52, Oil City 36; North Clarion 55, Clarion 23; Clarion-Limestone 49, Reynolds 41; A-C Valley 29, Meadville 26; Harbor Creek 50, Keystone 21; Lakeview 44, North East 35; Grove City 50, Eden Christian 48

State taking hard look at all its roadside historical markers (copy)
Free

State taking hard look at all its roadside historical markers (copy)

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania had been installing historical markers for more than a century when the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 brought a fresh round of questions from the public about just whose stories were being told on the state’s roadsides — and the l…

Free

Coming up: Special 3-part series

A special three-part series — "Fire Departments' Dilemmas" — by Stacey Gross examines the obstacles that both volunteer and paid fire departments, along with the municipalities they serve, face while trying to keep communities safe. Look for it in the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions…

Free

Commercial vehicles under speed restriction on portion of I-80

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said because of the winter weather, a speed limit restriction of 45 mph for commercial vehicles is in place in the right lane only of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, between exit 73: Route 949, Corsica, to exit 173: Route 64, Lamar in Clin…

PennDOT employee honored for helping stranded couple
Free

PennDOT employee honored for helping stranded couple

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation honored a Venango County maintenance employee for going above and beyond to provide service to two people stranded on the side of the road in Warren County.

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-22-21

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Moniteau 54, Cranberry 13; Clarion 48, Venango Catholic 32; Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 25; North Clarion 55, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 15; West Middlesex 58, Grove City 29

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-20-21

Boys basketball: Rocky Grove 45, Cochranton 42 Girls basketball: Franklin 66, Titusville 9; Union City 50, Rocky Grove 20; Union 46, Cranberry 13; Venango Catholic 51, Youngsville 32; Brockway 48, Moniteau 34; Cochranton 49, Girard 45; Grove City 47, Mercer 32

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-17-21

Boys Basketball: Redbank Valley 62, Clarion-Limestone 42; Grove City 51, Slippery Rock 47, OT; Meadville 64, Oil City 62, OT; Rocky Grove 62, Jamestown 50; Karns City 56, Cranberry 19; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 68, Venango Catholic 30; Keystone 47, Moniteau 44; Clarion 63, Union 60