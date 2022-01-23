PennDOT reduces speed limit on Interstate 80

Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to Clarion County.
PennDOT urges motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.
On roads with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roads must move to the right lane.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 miles of road, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. It's free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic-speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.