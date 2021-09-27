PennDOT updates Route 8 southbound detour

The southbound lanes of Route 8 are open from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The lanes had been closed as part of a two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township.
Route 8 remains closed to all traffic for ongoing bridge rehabilitation work in the southern end of the project area. A detour for northbound and southbound traffic is posted using Georgetown Road (Route 3004), Old Route 8.
The roadway is expected to reopen Thursday and, if needed, close again on Oct. 4. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-October.