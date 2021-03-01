Pennsylvania easing size restrictions on gatherings

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings and eliminating a quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers, reflecting a sustained slide n new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Wolf administration announced Monday.

Outdoor venues are now allowed to host events up to 20% of their maximum capacity, regardless of venue size. Indoor occupancy will be 15% of maximum capacity, regardless of venue size, state officials said.

For both indoor and outdoor events, venues must require masks and follow physical distancing guidelines, state officials said.

Additionally, the state is doing away with a requirement that people who are traveling to Pennsylvania from another state, as well as Pennsylvania residents who are returning home from out of state, must test negative for the virus within 72 hours prior to arrival. Under the order, people who refused to be tested were required to quarantine for 14 days.

The changes take place immediately.

“We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release. “We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so.”

On Friday, Philadelphia officials said it would allow events and gatherings to expand to state capacity, including sporting events.

State officials said they took into account the expanding percentage of residents who have been vaccinated, as well as the COVID-19 test positivity rate, the rate of new infections and hospital capacity, in deciding to ease restrictions.

Future entrepreneurs
Future entrepreneurs

  By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

High school seniors enrolled in Venango County's eAcademy program are learning skills they would need to run a business, and they are also hearing from current business owners.

It's life on the frontier
It's life on the frontier

  By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOXDALE - Lauren Sallade usually can be found at Clarion Hospital working as a phlebotomist, but she also has been known to exchange her scrubs for buckskin.

A year like no other
A year like no other

  By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

Nine of 10 people you ask on a random sidewalk are going to tell you that 2020 was some form of terrible, and most business owners will vehemently agree with that sentiment.

Update: Closed portion of Route 66 reopens

Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, has been reopened after being closed earlier today in both directions from the intersection of Breniman Road to the intersection of Steiner Road.

Adams sparkles as Knights rout Tigers
Adams sparkles as Knights rout Tigers

SHARON - Franklin's Hayden Adams equaled his career high with 25 points - 22 of which came in the first half - while Easton Fulmer added 18 points Friday night as the Knights crushed homestanding Sharon, 76-28 in a Region 4 boys basketball matchup.

Log Cabin owners want to rebuild
Log Cabin owners want to rebuild

  By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The owners of the landmark Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca want to rebuild following a fire late Sunday night that gutted the interior of the business.

'Everybody is smiling'
'Everybody is smiling'

  By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

Fountain Park was bustling on Saturday when droves of people turned out for the annual Franklin On Ice.